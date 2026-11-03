Tragedy In Spanish Football: Tenerife Striker Jesus De Miguel Dies After Collision With Goalkeeper

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel has died at the age of 30 after suffering serious injuries during a Spanish second-division match against FC Andorra on Monday, as reported by BBC Sport.

Miguel suffered head and chest injuries in a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

His condition was described as ‘stable but serious' on Monday, but his health took a turn for the worse on Tuesday morning. He passed away at 08:00 local time.

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The incident happened seven minutes into stoppage time with Tenerife and Andorra level at 2-2.

Owono entered the center circle to clear a long ball, his knee appeared to make contact with De Miguel. The Tenerife forward fell to the ground, unconscious, as medical staff rushed to his aid.

He was later taken by ambulance from Tenerife's Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez stadium to a hospital.

The incident left players from both teams visibly shaken. Several of De Miguel's teammates were seen in tears as medical staff attended to the striker.

The referee showed Owono a straight red card for the challenge before abandoning the match.

Jesus De Miguel Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Spanish media, including Marca, reported that De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest while being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Paramedics reportedly managed to resuscitate him during the journey.

However, his condition deteriorated on Tuesday morning, and the 30-year-old eventually passed away.

Spanish Football Federation Postpones Cup Fixtures

The Spanish football association declared that Tuesday's Spanish Cup matches had been postponed in the wake of De Miguel's passing.

Tuesday was set aside for two men's Copa del Rey first-round games.

Additionally, Espanyol was scheduled to play AS Celtas in the women's Copa del Reina.

As Spanish football lamented the death of the Tenerife striker, the decision was made to postpone the games.

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who also co-owns Andorra, said, "I am sorry with all my soul. Rest in peace, Jesus."

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Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, noted that: "Today, we all share the terrible pain of an irreparable loss. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, team-mates and the whole club."

Real Madrid and France striker Kylian Mbappe wrote on his social media: "Much sadness, there are no words."

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