Ahan Shetty-Medha Rana Sanki Goes On Floors In Bhopal — All You Need To Know

Ahan Shetty is gearing up for his next big-screen outing with Sanki, an action-packed love story directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The film has been making quite a buzz since its announcement. Now, the romantic drama has become more exciting with the addition of Medha Rana, who will be seen playing Ahan's love interest.

Interestingly, the two actors were previously part of Border 2, although they shared the screen with different co-stars.

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Medha Rana Joins Ahan Shetty In Sanki

Following the success of Border 2, Medha Rana took her time before signing her next big project. However, when she heard the script of Sanki, she knew it was the role she had been waiting for.

The actress has reportedly spent the last two months preparing for her character, including undergoing intensive training and attending several workshops to get into the skin of the character that she plays in Sanki.

Medha has now joined Ahan Shetty and the rest of the film's team in Bhopal, where shooting is already underway. She will be paired opposite Ahan in a role that promises a mix of romance, intensity and action.

The casting has also generated interest because of their previous partnership in Border 2. While Medha played Varun Dhawan's wife in the film, Ahan was seen as a navy officer. The film went on to receive critical acclaim and reportedly collected over Rs 400 crore at the box office. Now, with the two actors sharing screen space as a romantic pair, audiences can look forward to a fresh on-screen dynamic.

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All About Ahan Shetty's Sanki?

Sanki was originally announced in 2024 as an action-romance drama starring Ahan Shetty and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The project was, however, put on the back burner.

According to a report by Mid-Day in April, the filmmaker had finalised Tinu Suresh Desai to direct the project. The film has now gone on floors in Bhopal and is already one of the most anticipated action dramas expected to arrive in 2027. The first look of the film is reportedly expected to be unveiled in the coming days.

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What's Next For Ahan Shetty?

Besides this, Ahan Shetty is also set to explore the horror genre. According to sources cited by Mid-Day, the actor has given his nod to Vikram Bhatt's 1920: Cold Winter. The sixth instalment in the popular 1920 franchise is expected to begin working on the film this month.

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