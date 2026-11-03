'Socha Nahi Tha Plane Ke Neeche Sona Padega': SpiceJet Passenger Shares Video After Her Flight is Cancelled

A passenger's frustrating travel experience has sparked online outrage after a video surfaced allegedly showing passengers forced to rest on the airport tarmac beside an aircraft following the cancellation of their SpiceJet flight.

The video was captioned with the dismayed remark, “Socha nahi tha plane ke neeche sona padega” (Never thought I'd have to sleep under a plane), and has triggered criticism on social media over passenger welfare and airline accountability.

ALSO READ | 'Cheap Tickets': SpiceJet Staff's Alleged Remark To Passengers Goes Viral

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

A passenger aboard SpiceJet's SG 533 flight from Mumbai to Gorakhpur posted a video showing travellers resting on the airport tarmac beside the aircraft after the flight was cancelled.

According to social media posts, the disruption followed several hours of delays before the flight was eventually cancelled late at night. The video shows weary passengers, including families and elderly travellers, lying on the floor near airport boarding bays and ground-handling equipment, with their luggage scattered around them.

The passenger who shared the clip also highlighted the alleged lack of basic facilities, claiming that travellers were left waiting for hours without proper updates, adequate seating or clear information about accommodation arrangements and refunds.

The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, including X and Instagram, prompting users to tag the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and call for stringent action against those responsible.

Many expressed concerns over passenger dignity and airport security, questioning how travellers were allowed to remain in restricted operational areas of the airport tarmac.

ALSO READ | SpiceJet's Q400 Aircraft Pilots Refused To Fly Demanding Pending Salaries: Report

Amid the criticism, the airline said the flight disruption was caused by unforeseen operational and technical issues. It added that ground staff had tried to support affected passengers by providing refreshments, arranging alternative flights and offering refunds in line with standard civil aviation regulations.

The airline also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The incident has renewed concerns over consumer rights in India's aviation industry, where flight cancellations and extended delays often raise questions about airlines' obligations, including arranging hotel accommodation and ensuring passengers receive clear and timely updates during significant disruptions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.