3:15 AM To 2:45 AM: India’s NSEIX Now Trades 23.5 Hours A Day. Here's Who Benefits

NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) has extended its trading window to 23 hours and 30 minutes a day, bringing its operations closer to a near round-the-clock schedule.

The revised timings took effect on November 2. It will allow investors to trade from 3:15 a.m. IST until 2:45 a.m. the following day, according to an NSEIX press release.

The exchange, located at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), said the extended schedule is designed to give international investors greater access to its markets across Asian, European and American trading sessions. Earlier, NSEIX operated for nearly 21 hours a day.

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The longer trading window allows participants to respond to developments in overseas markets without waiting for the next domestic trading session. It also gives investors and trading institutions more flexibility to manage their exposure to global market movements.

NSEIX Targets Global Trading Participation

The extension strengthens GIFT City's positioning as an international financial centre connecting Indian markets with global capital.

NSEIX Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer V Balasubramaniam said the longer schedule would improve access across time zones and strengthen the exchange's links with international financial markets. The exchange has also upgraded its technology and operational arrangements to support the extended schedule.

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According to NSEIX, routine system maintenance between trading sessions takes less than three minutes, while end-of-day maintenance is completed in under 15 minutes.

The infrastructure is designed to keep trading interruptions limited despite the longer operating window. NSEIX said it would continue investing in market infrastructure and expanding access for international participants.

The move comes as GIFT City seeks to attract more overseas investors and financial institutions through its international financial services ecosystem.

By extending trading hours, NSEIX is attempting to make its platform more accessible to participants operating in different time zones, rather than restricting activity to conventional Indian market hours.

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