NSE Q2 Results: Profit Slips 17% As Margin Narrows, Revenue Stays Above Rs 4,000 Crore

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) reported a sequential decline in consolidated earnings for the September quarter, with net profit, revenue and operating earnings falling compared with the preceding quarter. However, trading activity in the cash market remained strong, with average daily traded volumes rising 24% year-on-year.

Consolidated net profit declined 17.4% to Rs 2,578 crore in quarter ended September, compared with Rs 3,120 crore in the June quarter. Revenue fell 10.8% to Rs 4,067 crore from Rs 4,560 crore. Operating performance also weakened sequentially. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 13.3% to Rs 3,079 crore from Rs 3,551 crore in the previous quarter. The Ebitda margin contracted to 75.7% from 77.9%.

NSE Trading Volumes

The cash market trading segment recorded an average daily traded volume (ADTV) of Rs 1,18,377 crore in Q2FY27, up 24% year-on-year. In the equity options segment, ADTV measured by premium value increased 3% year-on-year to Rs 47,977 crore. The equity futures segment recorded an ADTV of Rs 1,24,574 crore during the quarter.

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NSE also reported growth across several of its non-trading revenue streams. Revenue from data connectivity charges stood at Rs 267 crore.

Revenue from operating investment income increased 9% year-on-year to Rs 237 crore from Rs 217 crore in Q2FY26. Data feed and terminal services revenue rose 43% to Rs 165 crore from Rs 115 crore, while listing services revenue increased 70% to Rs 150 crore from Rs 88 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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NSE also plans to divest a 40% stake in its National Coal Exchange of India subsidiary. The proposed venture is aimed at developing an organised marketplace for coal trading, with the exchange looking to bring in other investors while retaining a majority interest.

During Q2FY27, NSE facilitated India's first-ever tokenised bond issuances, aggregating Rs 1,000 crore. The development marks a milestone in the evolution of digital bond market infrastructure. The exchange also advanced its product pipeline across asset classes, securing regulatory approvals and introducing new initiatives, including derivatives on the Nifty India FPI 150 Index and Corporate Bond Index Futures.

During the quarter, NSE also marked 30 years of NSE Clearing's contribution to the development of India's capital markets.

Commenting on the performance, Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of NSE, said: "Q2FY27 was a momentous quarter for us as we successfully completed the listing of one of the world's largest and most technologically advanced market infrastructure institutions. The listing milestone marked an important phase in our evolution, reflecting our continued commitment to the highest standards of governance, transparency and value creation, as we continue to drive innovation and deepen India's capital market ecosystem."

NSE H1FY27 Results

For the first half of fiscal 2027, NSE's consolidated total income increased 9% year-on-year to Rs 9,807 crore from Rs 8,959 crore in H1FY26. Operating Ebitda increased 45% to Rs 6,674 crore, with a margin of 77%. Consolidated net profit for the six-month period rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 5,698 crore. Earnings per share stood at Rs 23.02 on a non-annualised basis.

On a standalone basis, NSE's total income for Q2FY27 increased 8% year-on-year to Rs 3,956 crore from Rs 3,666 crore in Q2FY26. Revenue from operations rose 9% to Rs 3,567 crore from Rs 3,266 crore.

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