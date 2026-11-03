Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Rajinikanth Starrer Continues Impressive Long Run

Jailer 2 continues to draw audiences to theatres as Rajinikanth's action-packed sequel maintains its strong box office run.

The Nelson film has recorded a net collection of Rs 1.98 crore on Day 20 so far, taking the Tamil movie's total India gross collection to Rs 540.09 crore and the net to Rs 461.68 crore. according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The Tamil version led the Day 20 collections with Rs 1.31 crore. The Hindi version collected Rs 56.67 lakh, while the Telugu version earned Rs 33.09 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

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Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6. It earned Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8, ending its first week with Rs 334.35 crore net in India.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10 and Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11. Its earnings then dropped to Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 15. The second-week collection stood at Rs 95.55 crore.

In its third week, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16, Rs 9.70 crore on Day 17, Rs 11.20 crore on Day 18 and Rs 3.40 crore on Day 19.

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About Jailer

Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose quiet life is disturbed by an international idol-smuggling gang. He goes undercover as a driver to track the network and protect his family.

The cast includes SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi make cameo appearances.

Kalanithi Maran produced the film under Sun Pictures, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. The film released on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

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