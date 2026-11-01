Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Becomes Highest Tamil Grosser In India

Rajinikanth has broken his own record. Jailer 2 is now the highest-grossing Tamil film ever at the Indian box office, going past the lifetime total of his 2018 blockbuster 2.0. On the worldwide front, the film has taken Tamil cinema into territory no film from the industry had reached before.

The Nelson film took just 17 days to get there. It has earned Rs 520.35 crore gross in India so far, just ahead of 2.0's Rs 519 crore, according to Sacnilk. Its India net stands at Rs 444.75 crore, compared to 2.0's Rs 407.05 crore.

Jailer 2 is also the first Indian film to cross Rs 75-crore gross in each of the four major southern markets. In Tamil Nadu, it has gone past Rs 200-crore gross, the first Rajinikanth film to do so in his home state. The next target there is the state's lifetime records held by Vijay's The Greatest of All Time and Leo.

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Top 5 Tamil Grossers In India

Jailer 2 now leads the list of Tamil films ranked by India gross across all languages, according to Sacnilk. After 17 days, it has earned Rs 520.35 crore in India and Rs 790.85 crore worldwide so far.

Close behind is 2.0, with Rs 519 crore India gross and Rs 691 crore worldwide. Rajinikanth's Jailer (2023) is third at Rs 408.74 crore in India, with Rs 604.74 crore worldwide. Vijay's Leo, also from 2023, follows with Rs 401.90 crore in India, though its worldwide total of Rs 605.90 crore is slightly higher than Jailer's. Coolie (2025) completes the top five, with Rs 337.50 crore India gross and Rs 518 crore worldwide.

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First Tamil Film To Cross Rs 800 Crore Worldwide

Jailer 2 overtook 2.0's worldwide total of Rs 691 crore during its second weekend. By Day 17, it stood at Rs 790.85 crore worldwide, including an estimated Rs 270.50 crore from overseas. That's well above 2.0's overseas haul of Rs 172 crore.

Early estimates for Sunday suggest it has now crossed Rs 800 crore, with the total expected at around Rs 805 crore after 18 days. North America, the Middle East, Malaysia and Singapore have been among its strongest overseas markets.

About The Film

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama with Rajinikanth returning as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan are also part of the film. It hit theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

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