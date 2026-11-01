Ramayana Advance Bookings: Nitesh Tiwari's Magnum Opus Sees Pickup In Pre-Release Ticket Sales

With its release just days away, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is seeing bookings pour in as the big-budget epic has drawn strong advance sales across the country, and Hindi markets are once again leading the charge.

The Nitesh Tiwari film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has grossed Rs 36.68 crore in advance bookings across India so far, including block seats, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Without block seats, the figure is Rs 29.88 crore.

Ramayana Advance Booking So Far

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Around 8.39 lakh tickets have been booked so far, or 6.76 lakh if block seats are left out. These are spread across 24,548 shows in 438 cities. Demand is strong in pockets. The film has 62 housefull shows, of which 12 are fully sold.

Sunday alone added a good chunk. Since the 6 AM cut-off, Ramayana has booked Rs 6.19 crore, or Rs 5.78 crore without block seats. The Hindi version remains the biggest draw. Bookings for the Kannada and Telugu versions are also growing.

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About The Film

Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi. The much awaited movie follows the epic Ramayana story from Indian folklore, viewers are excited to see what advanced media can bring to old legendary story. The two-part film has reportedly been made on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore.

Monster Mind Creations and Prime Focus Studios have produced it, while Dharma Productions and Sony Pictures Networks are handling distribution.

The first part follows the early life and struggles of Prince Rama, the righteous heir to the throne of Ayodhya. It releases on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

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