'6.5 Years For One Battle, 2 Years For One Vimana': Nitesh Tiwari Reveals Level Of Detail, Dedication For Ramayana

Director Nitesh Tiwari has said that one action sequence in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend — the fight between Ravan and Jatayu — took six and a half years to complete. He made the remarks in an interview. The film is set to release in Greek cinemas on November 5, 2026.

Tiwari said the timeline was calculated from the day he first briefed the artists to the day the work was completed. “You know how much time it has taken us to finish the Ravan-Jatayu fight. From the time I briefed the previous artists to the time we have finished the work on it. It's six and a half years.”

He said he could speak for an hour about the effort that went into building the sequence from scratch. Thousands of people worked on it, he added.

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Ranbir Backs The Team Behind The Frames

Ranbir added that it hurts when people react to a release by saying it is AI-generated. “But actually there are thousands of people sitting behind day in, day out, tirelessly working hours just to get one frame right,” he said.

He called Double Negative a global leader in VFX and praised Tiwari, Namit and the entire team. He compared the daily review process to a painter's work, with every shot being checked for details such as the clouds, contrast and depth.

Ranbir said six and a half years did not mean the sequence was shot once and then left untouched. The team sat down every day to find ways to improve it. “That kind of passion, that kind of interest, that kind of intent is very important to make a film like this,” he said.

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Science And 40 To 50 Designs

Tiwari said there is a scientific basis for how the Pushpak Vimana flies in the film. It took close to two years to arrive at the final design, with the team creating around 40 to 50 designs before settling on one.

The design also affected the fight sequence. The team had initially choreographed it around an earlier design. However, the final version was slightly different and featured a large dome-shaped structure. This meant the choreography had to be reworked several times, including the points from which Jatayu could enter and attack.

Tiwari said the team did not want a vimana that would leave audiences questioning how it could fly. He added that they believed there was a scientific basis behind everything during that era.

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About The Film

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman, Arun Govil plays King Dasharatha, and Kajal Aggarwal essays the role of Mandodari. Namit Malhotra is the producer, while the music is composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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