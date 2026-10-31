Ramayana To Release In Original Audio In Greece: Date, Time Venue, And Link To Book

Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend', starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, is set to release in Greek cinemas on November 5, 2026.

The film will introduce international audiences to India's mythological stories, bringing themes of courage, devotion and righteousness to the screen, along with the timeless battle between good and evil. In Greece, it will be screened in IMAX 3D, with additional shows across the Village Cinemas network.

On X, the Embassy of India in Greece wrote, "Experience the magic of Indian cinema in Greece!

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The epic film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend arrives in Greek cinemas on 5 November 2026, bringing to life one of India's most treasured stories, celebrating courage, devotion, righteousness and the timeless triumph of good over evil. Experience this spectacular cinematic production in IMAX 3D at Village Cinemas, The Mall Athens, Marousi."

It further informed that the film will be screened from November 5 to November 11, 2026. The scheduled IMAX screenings will take place daily at 5 pm, featuring the original audio, Greek subtitles and additional exclusive content. Apart from the premium-format screenings, the film will also be available in selected standard auditoriums across the Village Cinemas network in its dubbed version, featuring English audio with Greek subtitles.

The film has generated strong interest ahead of its release, with advance bookings crossing Rs 17 crore in India, including blocked seats, and over 3.34 lakh tickets sold. The Hindi version leads domestic pre-sales, followed by Kannada and Telugu. Overseas bookings are nearing $3 million, with North America contributing the largest share at around $1.9 million, The Times of India reported.

However, ticket sales in India initially faced delays due to a disagreement between the makers, distributors and exhibitors over revenue sharing. The issue has since been resolved, allowing advance bookings to open across major multiplex chains, including PVR INOX.

The film features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. Produced by Namit Malhotra, its music has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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With its international theatrical rollout and special IMAX presentation in Greece, 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' is preparing to bring India's celebrated epic to audiences beyond the country on November 5, 2026.

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