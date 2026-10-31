2027 Maserati GranTurismo And GranCabrio Launched In India: Check Prices, Variants, Powertrain Details

Maserati has launched the facelifted 2027 GranTurismo and GranCabrio in India, marking the first comprehensive refresh of its second-generation luxury sports cars. The updated models are available in three variants which are 490, Trofeo and Folgore.

Both models are offered with petrol and all-electric powertrain options. The 490 and Trofeo variants are powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo Nettuno V6 petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The standard 490 version produces 490 PS and 600 Nm of torque, while the performance-focused Trofeo variant generates 590 PS and 650 Nm of torque.

Performance

In terms of performance, the GranTurismo 490 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 302 km/h. Its convertible counterpart achieves the same sprint in 4 seconds, with a top speed of 300 km/h. The GranTurismo Trofeo completes the 0–100 km/h sprint in 3.5 seconds and reaches 320 km/h, while the GranCabrio Trofeo takes 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 316 km/h.

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Battery, Range And Charging

The all-electric Folgore variants feature a 92.5 kWh battery pack and a three-motor configuration, comprising one motor at the front and two at the rear. The powertrain produces a combined 761 PS and 1,350 Nm of torque. The GranTurismo Folgore accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, while the GranCabrio Folgore takes 2.8 seconds. Their top speeds stand at 325 km/h and 290 km/h, respectively.

Maserati claims a WLTP driving range of up to 540 km for the Folgore models. The electric versions support 270 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 20 to 80 per cent in approximately 18 minutes, alongside 22 kW AC charging. A smart decoupling system can disconnect the front motor when all-wheel drive is unnecessary, thereby improving energy efficiency.

Design Updates And New Features

On the design front, both models receive refreshed front bumpers inspired by the MCPura, clear-lens LED tail-lights and an updated steering wheel with dark satin aluminium spokes. Air suspension is now standard across all variants, while the new Country driving mode raises ground clearance by 20 mm to tackle uneven roads. The Trofeo variants retain the track-focused Corsa mode.

Additionally, Maserati has expanded personalisation options through its Fuoriserie programme, offering customers greater scope to customise the exterior and interior of both luxury models.

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Prices of New Models

Trofeo and Folgore with prices starting at Rs 2.62 crore and going up to Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom). While the GranTurismo coupé is priced between Rs 2.62 crore and Rs 3.14 crore, the GranCabrio convertible costs between Rs 2.91 crore and Rs 3.30 crore.

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