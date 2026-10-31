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Kaante Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Passes Away

Kaante Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Passes Away

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Kaante Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Passes Away
Photo: Taran Adarsh/X

Kaante Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away on Saturday. According to NDTV reports, Gupta died after a fall in his bathroom. Further details about the incident remain unclear.

Gupta collaborated frequently with Sanjay Dutt on films including Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Zinda (2006) and Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007). Gupta produced and co-wrote the latter, which was based on the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout.

He later directed Shootout at Wadala (2013), another crime drama inspired by real events. His subsequent films included Jazbaa (2015), starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kaabil (2017), featuring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.

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