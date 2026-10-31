Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Sees Jump, Reaches Rs 40 Crore India Gross

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer picked up pace at the box office on Friday. The film collected Rs 2.85 crore net in India on Day 8, registering a growth of over 26% from the previous day's collection of Rs 2.25 crore.

Day 8 Box Office Collection

Udta Teer collected Rs 2.85 crore net in India on Day 8 across 5,013 shows, according to a Sacnilk report. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 33.75 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 40.28 crore.

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The Day 8 collection of Rs 2.85 crore represents a 26.7% rise from Day 7's net collection of Rs 2.25 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 75 lakh on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 9.75 crore. This pushes its worldwide gross collection to Rs 50.03 crore.

Occupancy

Udta Teer Hindi 2D recorded an overall occupancy of 15.33% on Day 8. Morning shows had an occupancy of 5.31%, while afternoon shows recorded 10.38%, according to Sacnilk. Meanwhile, evening and night shows registered occupancies of 15.85% and 26.92%, respectively.

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Advance Booking Shows Growth

Advance bookings for Udta Teer on Day 9, Saturday, October 31, stood at Rs 2.25 crore, with 81,254 tickets sold across 5,421 shows. The advance booking collection stood at Rs 1.12 crore without block seats, although the final tally will depend on walk-ins and further bookings.

Delhi NCR remained the top-performing city, with advance bookings worth Rs 52.07 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.10 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.10 crore on Day 3. On Day 4, the film collected Rs 3.20 crore, followed by Rs 3.25 crore on Day 5.

The film collected Rs 2.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 2.25 crore on Day 7.

About The Film

Written and directed by debutant Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer is a spy comedy that follows a Pakistani intelligence agent who loses his memory during a mission and begins to believe that he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

The action-spy comedy marks Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana's reunion after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles.

It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Udta Teer was released in theatres on October 23.

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