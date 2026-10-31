Jiyaa Shankar Reacts To Rumours About Her Engagement With Kaaran Dhanak: 'Please Don't Speculate Or Spread Rumours'

Jiyaa Shankar has addressed the speculation surrounding her relationship with fiancé Kaaran Dhanak (KD) through a post on her Instagram Stories. The actress responded to the ongoing rumours but did not confirm or deny reports of a possible split.

In her statement, she addressed the sudden surge of assumptions and asked people to stop drawing conclusions about her personal life from what she posts online.

“I'd like to clarify something. Recent assumptions about my personal life have gone far beyond what I have actually shared,” Jiya wrote.

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Requesting fans not to circulate theories about her relationship, she added, “Please don't speculate about or spread rumours regarding my relationship.”

Jiya concluded by saying, “Some things are private, and I'd appreciate everyone respecting that.”

The speculation emerged less than three months after the couple made their engagement public.

What Triggered the Rumours?

The breakup speculation began circulating heavily on October 29 after fans noticed a few changes in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 star's social media activity. They saw the actress sharing emotional posts and reels on social media centred on heartbreak, emotional pain and difficult times. These posts prompted questions about their relationship, with fans wondering if the two are going through a rough patch.

One of the posts read, “Two things I know for sure: Prayers work and tables eventually turn.”

Another said, “Some nights I don't want healing. I want the universe to admit that what happened was cruel.”

Jiyaa has also been sharing a few emotional reels hinting at heartbreak and pain. One of them read, “Randomly bursting into tears because genuinely wtf did I do to deserve this.”

Another reel showed a woman crying, “Time will heal. But this is me every time I remember.”

Around the same time, fans also noticed that Jiyaa was no longer following KD on Instagram.

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Jiyaa Shankar's Engagement Announcement

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame announced her engagement to boyfriend Kaaran on August 5. Jiyaa shared a series of dreamy pictures from her intimate, romantic proposal on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of the special moment when Kaaran went down on one knee.

Sharing the happy news, Jiya said that she found love when she least expected it and thanked Kaaran for making every conversation feel like home despite the miles between them.

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