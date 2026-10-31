'Don’t Teach Punjabis How To Fight’: Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To 'I’m An Artist’ Remark During Delhi Concert 

Diljit Dosanjh has openly addressed the backlash over his “I'm an artist” remark that followed his Instagram Live on the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in June. Speaking to the fans at his Delhi concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, the Punjabi singer said his initial comment didn't mean he lacked the courage to take a stand.

Diljit said, “Punjabion ko naa sikhaao kaise ladayiaan ladi jaati hain (Do not teach Punjabis how to fight battles).”

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He mentioned that no one knows how to stand up for a cause better than a Punjabi. His concert ended with laser displays that read, “Main Hoon Punjab (I am Punjab)” and “I'm an artist bro.”

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Attends Diljit Dosanjh's Concert

Interestingly, Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke also attended the concert in Delhi on Friday.

Abhijeet, who had previously criticised Diljit for his comment, took to his Instagram to share a selfie from the concert.

He also penned an open letter to the singer, asking to put the matter behind them as brothers. Abhijit said he has always respected Diljit for his authenticity, but was hurt back then. He added that he wanted to move on as he has a lot of admiration for the singer.

“Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I've always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself. If anything, I've always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn't changed,” Abhijeet Dipke wrote.

What Is The Diljit Dosanjh-CJP Protest Controversy?

During an Instagram Live session, Diljit Dosanjh was asked to react to the protest in Delhi. The singer distanced himself from the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, asking to be kept away from politics.

He said, “Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist. I am not a politician.”

“Everything can never be right. Everything in this world can never be right,” he said. He also quoted a line from the Guru Granth Sahib: “Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhia jis naam adhaar.”

Diljit added that he was not familiar with the issue and therefore did not have anything more to add. His comment disappointed many fans, as he has often used his platform to speak up about issues related to Punjab.

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A month later, after the “Sansad Chalo” march on July 20, he urged the authorities to listen to the students' demands. Diljit also strongly condemned the violence that broke out during the protest at Jantar Mantar. “The voice of the people is the voice of God,” he wrote.

The singer further reflected on the criticism he had faced in the past, saying he has been labelled “anti-national” multiple times and expected to be called the same again.

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