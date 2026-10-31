Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Day 15: Yami Gautam Film Sees Drop, India Gross Collection Crosses Rs 30 Crore

Nayyi Navelli continued its theatrical run on Friday, October 30, as it completed 15 days in cinemas. The Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer witnessed a drop in its India net collection on Day 15, taking its total net collection now stands at Rs 26 crore and domestic gross collection to Rs 30.86 crore.

Day 15 Box Office Collection

Nayyi Navelli collected Rs 20 lakh net in India on Day 15 across 854 shows, according to Sacnilk. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 26 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 30.86 crore.

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The Day 15 collection of Rs 20 lakh represents a 20% decline from the previous day's net collection of Rs 25 lakh.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 3.30 crore on Day 15, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 34.16 crore.

Occupancy

Nayyi Navelli Hindi 2D recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 8.37% on Day 15. Morning shows registered an occupancy of 5.45%, while afternoon shows recorded 6%, according to Sacnilk. Meanwhile, evening shows had an occupancy of 8.36%, and night shows recorded 11.91%.

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Advance Booking Shows Growth

Nayyi Navelli's advance bookings for Day 16, Saturday, October 31, stood at Rs 29.55 lakh, with 10,945 tickets sold across 934 shows. The advance booking collection stood at Rs 13.77 lakh excluding block seats. However, the final collection will depend on walk-ins and further ticket sales.

Delhi NCR remained the top-performing market, contributing Rs 7.50 lakh to the advance booking collection.

Day-Wise Collection

Nayyi Navelli opened with Rs 3.63 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 4.46 crore on Day 2 and Rs 4.96 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 3.02 crore on Day 4 and Rs 4.92 crore on Day 5. Day 6 brought in Rs 2.14 crore, while Day 7 recorded Rs 1.65 crore, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 24.79 crore.

In its second week, the film earned Rs 62.56 lakh on Day 8, followed by Rs 99.29 lakh on Day 9 and Rs 99.41 lakh on Day 10. On Days 11 and 12, the film collected Rs 35 lakh each. It added Rs 25 lakh on both Day 13 and Day 14, taking its Week 2 collection to Rs 3.65 crore.

About The Film

Nayyi Navelli follows Mohini, who enters a troubled household and brings about a positive change in the family. However, her brother-in-law suspects that she is actually a daayan, especially as strange incidents begin to unfold around them. The story explores whether Mohini is truly supernatural or if there is another explanation for her unusual behaviour.

Yami Gautam Dhar leads the cast, alongside Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Addinath M. Kothare, Sonal Jha, Sushmita Mukherjee, Suneel Sinha and Rajesh Dubeay.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. Himanshu Sharma has written the story, while Divy Nidhi Sharma has penned the screenplay and dialogues.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Aanand L Rai, the film is backed by Colour Yellow, with GV Prakash composing the music. Nayyi Navelli was released in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

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