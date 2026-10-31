CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2028: Five Subjects Mandatory, Skill Paper May Help Students Pass

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced important clarifications regarding the academic and examination framework for students appearing in the Class 10 board examination in 2028. Under the revised structure, students will take board examinations in five compulsory subjects and will have the option of choosing an additional skill subject that could serve as a safety net if they fail in certain core subjects.

The clarification, issued on Thursday, applies to students enrolled in Class 9 during the 2026–27 academic session, who are scheduled to appear for their Class 10 board examinations in the 2027–28 session. The changes will not affect students currently studying in Class 10.

According to the board, the five compulsory examination subjects will include two languages, mathematics, science and social science. However, the overall academic curriculum will cover nine compulsory areas, ensuring that students receive education beyond the subjects assessed through board examinations.

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The additional curricular area includes a third language, art education, physical education and well-being, and vocational education.

CBSE also clarified that certain newly proposed curricular components will not be introduced for the current batch. The subject 'Individuals in Society' and the Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence modules will not be included in the class 9 curriculum for 2026–27. Similarly, 'Environmental Education' will not form part of the class 10 curriculum for the 2027–28 academic session.

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The clarification was communicated to school principals by CBSE Director (Academics) Praggya M Singh to provide greater certainty about the subjects students will study and the examinations they will be required to undertake.

While the board has retained vocational education as a compulsory component of the class 10 curriculum, students will have two options for completing this requirement.

They can either choose 'Kaushal Vikas', which will be evaluated internally by schools, or select one of the 22 skill subjects prescribed by CBSE, which will involve appearing for an additional board examination.

The available skill subjects cover several emerging and employment-oriented fields, including artificial intelligence, data science, information technology, financial markets, healthcare and design thinking.

Students selecting one of these skill subjects will be required to appear for the corresponding Class 10 board examination in 2028. Their performance, including marks and grades, will be recorded on the CBSE marksheet.

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Those who successfully clear the skill examination will receive certification under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), which will provide formal recognition of their vocational competencies.

One aspect of the examination scheme is the provision allowing an additional skill subject to serve as a replacement in certain circumstances. If a student fails in mathematics, science or social science but passes the additional skill paper, the skill subject may be considered for replacement under the board's applicable passing rules.

This arrangement is intended to provide students with an alternative pathway to meet the examination's passing requirements while encouraging participation in skill-based education.

Meanwhile, students who opt for 'Kaushal Vikas', will not be required to sit for a separate board examination in that subject. Instead, their performance will be assessed internally by their schools. Students obtaining at least 33 per cent marks will receive a certificate from their school, confirming successful completion of the vocational education requirement.

The two options offer students different approaches to vocational learning. While 'Kaushal Vikas' follows a school-based assessment system, the notified skill subjects provide an opportunity to earn a nationally recognised qualification through a board examination.

PTI cited sources as saying that the latest circular is intended to eliminate confusion among students and schools as the current Class 9 batch progresses towards the secondary board examinations.

The board has emphasised that communicating academic requirements well in advance will allow students to make informed subject choices and focus on developing knowledge and practical skills rather than concentrating solely on examination performance.

Key points students should know

Who is affected? Students studying in Class 9 in 2026–27 who will appear for the Class 10 board examinations in 2028.

Five compulsory board subjects: Two languages, mathematics, science and social science.

Nine compulsory curricular areas: Students must also study a third language, art education, physical education and well-being, and vocational education.

Skill subject option: Students can choose from 22 CBSE-notified skill subjects, including AI, data science, IT and financial markets.

Additional passing provision: A successfully completed additional skill paper may replace a failed mathematics, science or social science subject, subject to CBSE rules.

Kaushal Vikas option: Students opting for this subject will undergo school-based assessment instead of a board examination and must secure at least 33 per cent for school certification.

Skill certification: Students who pass a notified skill subject in the board examination will be eligible for an NSQF certificate.

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