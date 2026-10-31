Why Is CBSE Board Exam 2027 Date Sheet Delayed? Class 10, 12 Students Await Timetable

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the examination schedule for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2027 board exams, leaving students awaiting clarity on subject-wise dates. With October coming to an end, attention has turned to when the board will release the timetable and how much preparation time students will have before their examinations begin.

Last year, the date sheet was released in September and students are wondering why the schedule has not been released as yet. As of 1 pm October 31, 2026, the CBSE did not publish the official date sheet for the upcoming board examinations and the board has not yet specified when the schedule will be made available, although reports suggest an announcement is expected in early November.

For the 2026 board examinations, the CBSE issued a tentative timetable on September 24, 2025, followed by the final date sheet on October 30, 2025.

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However, the timetable for the 2027 examinations remains pending even as the corresponding dates from the previous academic session have passed.

The date sheet is important for students as it provides the sequence of examinations, subject-wise dates, reporting time and other necessary instructions. It allows students to organise their revision schedules and allocate preparation time according to the gap between examinations.

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The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are expected to be held in February 2027, in line with the board's usual examination calendar. While the main examinations are likely to take place during February and March, some Class 12 papers may extend into April, reports said.

The exact commencement dates, subject-wise timetable and conclusion of examinations will become clear only after CBSE publishes its official schedule.

For Class 10 students, the two-board-examination system is another important consideration, which has been introduced for the 2026 examinations, the system provides students with a compulsory first examination and an optional second opportunity for eligible candidates to improve their performance or address compartment results.

A similar structure is expected to continue in 2027, although students will need to refer to the board's official notifications for the confirmed examination arrangements and eligibility conditions.

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While the delay in announcing the timetable has prompted questions, CBSE has not publicly attributed it to any specific administrative or academic issue. There is no official confirmation that changes in subject combinations, curriculum revisions or examination-centre arrangements.

Once the date sheet is released, students will be able to download the official PDF from cbse.gov.in. The document is expected to include the examination dates, subject names, subject codes, timing and important instructions for candidates.

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