UK Student Visa Rules To Change: Indians Must Show Up To Rs 18 Lakh For Living Expenses

Indian students planning to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom will need to prepare for increased financial requirements as the country raises the minimum funds international applicants must demonstrate to secure a student visa. The revised visa threshold will take effect on November 30, 2026, making it necessary for prospective students to reassess their financial arrangements before submitting applications.

The changes, outlined in the UK Home Office's Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules (HC 584), will increase the amount students are required to demonstrate that they can afford for living expenses while studying in the country. The new requirements will apply to international applicants, including those from India, who submit their visa applications on or after the effective date.

Students enrolling at institutions in London will be required to demonstrate living expenses of approximately Rs 2 lakh per month, compared to the existing requirement of Rs 1.94 lakh. This means applicants taking courses lasting nine months or longer will need to show approximately Rs 17.97 lakh towards living costs, an increase of around Rs 46,937 from the current requirement of Rs 17.50 lakh.

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The financial threshold for students pursuing education outside London will also rise. Applicants will need to showcase approximately Rs 1.53 lakh per month, compared with the existing requirement of Rs 1.49 lakh. This will take the maximum nine-month requirement to approximately Rs 13.77 lakh, up from Rs 13.41 lakh.

The maintenance requirement is calculated according to the duration of the course, subject to a maximum of nine months. Students enrolled in longer programmes will not be required to demonstrate additional living expenses beyond this nine-month limit under the standard calculation.

Moreover, the amount covers living expenses alone and do not include tuition fees. Students must separately demonstrate that they can pay any outstanding course fees specified in their Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), the document issued by their educational institution to support their visa application.

The timing of the application will determine which financial thresholds applies to whom. Students submitting their applications before November 30 will fall under the existing requirement, while those applying from that date onward will need to meet the revised amount.

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UK visa rules generally require applicants relying on personal funds to maintain the necessary balance for at least 28 consecutive days before submitting their applications. Students should therefore plan their finances in advance rather than arranging the required amount immediately before applying.

For Indian students preparing to study in Britain, the revised rules highlight the importance of budgeting beyond university tuition fees. Accommodation deposits, international travel, visa charges and other expenses can substantially increase the overall cost of overseas education.

Key Points Indian Students Should Know

Effective date: The increased financial requirements will apply to Student visa applications submitted from November 30, 2026.

The increased financial requirements will apply to Student visa applications submitted from November 30, 2026. Studying in London: Applicants must demonstrate approximately Rs 2 lakh per month, or Rs 17.97 lakh for nine months.

Applicants must demonstrate approximately Rs 2 lakh per month, or Rs 17.97 lakh for nine months. Studying outside London: The requirement will be approximately Rs 1.53 lakh per month, or Rs 13.77 lakh for nine months.

The requirement will be approximately Rs 1.53 lakh per month, or Rs 13.77 lakh for nine months. Tuition fees: Any unpaid course fees listed on the CAS must be accounted for separately.

Any unpaid course fees listed on the CAS must be accounted for separately. 28-day requirement: Applicants using personal funds must generally hold the required amount for at least 28 consecutive days, subject to applicable exemptions.

Applicants using personal funds must generally hold the required amount for at least 28 consecutive days, subject to applicable exemptions. Additional expenses: Students should budget for visa application fees, the Immigration Health Surcharge, accommodation and travel.

The latest increase is part of the UK's periodic review of the financial maintenance conditions attached to Student visas. According to the Home Office, the revised figures reflect the maintenance support available to domestic students for the 2026–27 academic year.

For Indian applicants, the change does not introduce a new visa category or alter the purpose of the financial requirement. Instead, it raises the amount of money students must demonstrate they have available to support themselves during their studies.

Prospective students are advised to review their university's CAS details, calculate the applicable maintenance amount and consult the official UK government visa guidance before applying, particularly if their planned submission date falls close to November 30.

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