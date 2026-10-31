Mira Rajput Recalls Becoming A Mother At 21 On Kareena Kapoor's Show, 'Shahid Was Extremely Supportive'

Mira Rajput recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's What Women Want Season 6, where she spoke about becoming a mother at 21 and the challenges that came with it. She also recalled the support she received from Shahid Kapoor and her two sisters during the early years of parenting.

“I had Shahid who was extremely supportive. I had my two sisters who had already had kids. I didn't read a single book because I saw them raising children,” Mira told Kareena. She added that motherhood brings challenges at every stage, but she would not want to change her experience.

How Mira And Shahid Share Parenting Duties

Mira also spoke about how she and Shahid divide their responsibilities at home. While Shahid looks after the children's sports activities and diet, Mira takes care of their homework, birthday parties, classes and general behaviour.

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She said it is important for both parents to share responsibilities because one person cannot manage everything alone. The couple also steps in for each other whenever one of them has to travel.

During the conversation, Kareena jokingly pointed out that fathers often get to enjoy the fun side of parenting. Mira agreed but said she also has her own fun moments with the children when Shahid is away. She revealed that they stay up late, sleep together and make funny reels just for themselves.

Mira On Raising Misha And Zain Equally

Mira said she and Shahid raise Misha and Zain as equals, without gender-based expectations. Recalling how Zain once questioned her after she stopped him from doing something because Misha was a girl, Mira said the incident made her realise that respect and kindness should be taught equally to both children.

Mira also spoke about her bond with her children, saying she enjoys spending time with them and understands how they communicate. She added that she will be 41 when Misha turns 21.

Shahid has also spoken about his approach to fatherhood. In an earlier interview with Indian Express, he said he tries to understand his children's strengths and weaknesses and believes they should be allowed to grow into their own individuals.

Mira and Shahid got married in July 2015. They welcomed their daughter, Misha, in 2016, followed by their son, Zain, in 2018.

Watch the Full Interview Here:

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