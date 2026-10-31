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Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates For Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections 2027

The Aam Aadmi Party announced 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections on October 31, 2026.

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Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates For Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections 2027
Punjab CM Mann to seek re-election for upcoming Assembly polls from Dhuri constituency.
Photo: NDTV

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, according to its announcement dated October 31, 2026. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said 40 names, including his, have been announced after the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP.

The Assembly elections in Punjab are due in early 2027, with polling expected around February-March with the five-year term of the 117-member Punjab Assembly ending on March 16, 2027.
 

Here is the full list of candidates and their constituencies:

  1. Batala: Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi)

  2. Ajnala: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

  3. Amritsar South: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

  4. Tarn Taran: Harmeet Singh Sandhu

  5. Khem Karan: Sarvan Singh Dhun

  6. Nakodar: Inderjit Kaur Mann

  7. Kartarpur: Balkar Singh

  8. Dasuya: Karambir Singh Ghuman

  9. Urmar: Jasvir Singh Raja Gill

  10. Hoshiarpur: Bram Shanker Sharma Jimpa

  11. Chabbewal: Ishank Kumar Chabbewal

  12. Garhshankar: Jai Krishan Singh Rouri

  13. Balachaur: Santosh Kataria

  14. Rupnagar: Dinesh Chadha

  15. S.A.S. Nagar: Kulwant Singh

  16. Fatehgarh Sahib: Lakhbir Singh Rai

  17. Amloh: Gurinder Singh Garry Waring

  18. Samrala: Jagtar Singh Diyalpura

  19. Ludhiana East: Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola

  20. Atam Nagar: Kulwant Singh Sidhu

  21. Ludhiana Central: Ashok Prashar Pappi

  22. Ludhiana West: Sanjeev Arora

  23. Ludhiana North: Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga

  24. Payal: Manwinder Singh Giaspura

  25. Nihal Singh Wala: Manjit Singh Bilaspur

  26. Bhagha Purana: Amritpal Singh Sukhanand

  27. Moga: Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora

  28. Dharamkot: Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos

  29. Jalalabad: Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy

  30. Fazilka: Narinderpal Singh Sawna

  31. Muktsar: Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar

  32. Kotkapura: Kultar Singh Sandhwan

  33. Jaitu: Amolak Singh

  34. Talwandi Sabo: Baljinder Kaur

  35. Sardulgarh: Gurpreet Singh Banawali

  36. Bhadaur: Labh Singh Ugoke

  37. Mehal Kalan: Kulwant Singh Pandori

  38. Amargarh: Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra

  39. Dhuri: Bhagwant Mann

  40. Patiala: Ajitpal Singh Kohli

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