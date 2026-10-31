Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates For Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections 2027

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, according to its announcement dated October 31, 2026. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said 40 names, including his, have been announced after the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP.
The Assembly elections in Punjab are due in early 2027, with polling expected around February-March with the five-year term of the 117-member Punjab Assembly ending on March 16, 2027.
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VIDEO | Delhi: Interacting with the media after AAP's PAC meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, says, "Let me tell you this much... my name is also on this (candidate)list, and I am contesting the election from Dhuri." #PunjabNews #PunjabElections #BhagwantMann (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2026
Here is the full list of candidates and their constituencies:
Batala: Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi)
Ajnala: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
Amritsar South: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar
Tarn Taran: Harmeet Singh Sandhu
Khem Karan: Sarvan Singh Dhun
Nakodar: Inderjit Kaur Mann
Kartarpur: Balkar Singh
Dasuya: Karambir Singh Ghuman
Urmar: Jasvir Singh Raja Gill
Hoshiarpur: Bram Shanker Sharma Jimpa
Chabbewal: Ishank Kumar Chabbewal
Garhshankar: Jai Krishan Singh Rouri
Balachaur: Santosh Kataria
Rupnagar: Dinesh Chadha
S.A.S. Nagar: Kulwant Singh
Fatehgarh Sahib: Lakhbir Singh Rai
Amloh: Gurinder Singh Garry Waring
Samrala: Jagtar Singh Diyalpura
Ludhiana East: Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola
Atam Nagar: Kulwant Singh Sidhu
Ludhiana Central: Ashok Prashar Pappi
Ludhiana West: Sanjeev Arora
Ludhiana North: Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga
Payal: Manwinder Singh Giaspura
Nihal Singh Wala: Manjit Singh Bilaspur
Bhagha Purana: Amritpal Singh Sukhanand
Moga: Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora
Dharamkot: Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos
Jalalabad: Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy
Fazilka: Narinderpal Singh Sawna
Muktsar: Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar
Kotkapura: Kultar Singh Sandhwan
Jaitu: Amolak Singh
Talwandi Sabo: Baljinder Kaur
Sardulgarh: Gurpreet Singh Banawali
Bhadaur: Labh Singh Ugoke
Mehal Kalan: Kulwant Singh Pandori
Amargarh: Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra
Dhuri: Bhagwant Mann
Patiala: Ajitpal Singh Kohli
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