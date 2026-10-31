Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates For Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections 2027

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, according to its announcement dated October 31, 2026. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said 40 names, including his, have been announced after the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP.

The Assembly elections in Punjab are due in early 2027, with polling expected around February-March with the five-year term of the 117-member Punjab Assembly ending on March 16, 2027.



Here is the full list of candidates and their constituencies:

Batala: Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) Ajnala: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Amritsar South: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar Tarn Taran: Harmeet Singh Sandhu Khem Karan: Sarvan Singh Dhun Nakodar: Inderjit Kaur Mann Kartarpur: Balkar Singh Dasuya: Karambir Singh Ghuman Urmar: Jasvir Singh Raja Gill Hoshiarpur: Bram Shanker Sharma Jimpa Chabbewal: Ishank Kumar Chabbewal Garhshankar: Jai Krishan Singh Rouri Balachaur: Santosh Kataria Rupnagar: Dinesh Chadha S.A.S. Nagar: Kulwant Singh Fatehgarh Sahib: Lakhbir Singh Rai Amloh: Gurinder Singh Garry Waring Samrala: Jagtar Singh Diyalpura Ludhiana East: Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola Atam Nagar: Kulwant Singh Sidhu Ludhiana Central: Ashok Prashar Pappi Ludhiana West: Sanjeev Arora Ludhiana North: Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga Payal: Manwinder Singh Giaspura Nihal Singh Wala: Manjit Singh Bilaspur Bhagha Purana: Amritpal Singh Sukhanand Moga: Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora Dharamkot: Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos Jalalabad: Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy Fazilka: Narinderpal Singh Sawna Muktsar: Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar Kotkapura: Kultar Singh Sandhwan Jaitu: Amolak Singh Talwandi Sabo: Baljinder Kaur Sardulgarh: Gurpreet Singh Banawali Bhadaur: Labh Singh Ugoke Mehal Kalan: Kulwant Singh Pandori Amargarh: Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra Dhuri: Bhagwant Mann Patiala: Ajitpal Singh Kohli

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.