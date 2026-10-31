Shootout, Kaante: Looking Back At Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's Three-Decade Career

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for films like Kaante, Zinda and Kaabil, died at 57 on October 30 at his Mumbai residence, after reportedly falling in his kitchen and suffering a head injury.

Gupta's death marks the end of a career spanning more than three decades. He made a name for himself with crime dramas and action thrillers, many of which explored Mumbai's underworld, gang rivalries and the lives of criminals.

His films were known for their strong action sequences, stylish visuals and dramatic presentation. He also shared a close professional and personal bond with actor Sanjay Dutt, who starred in several of his projects.

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From Aatish To Kaante: The Early Years

Gupta journey as a director began with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994, featuring Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Pancholi. He went on to direct Ram Shastra (1995) and Hameshaa (1997), before taking up projects such as Jung and Khauff in 2000.

A major milestone came with Kaante in 2002. Directed and produced by Gupta, the film brought together Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav. Its story followed a group of criminals planning a heist, while its gritty setting, ensemble cast and action sequences helped it develop a lasting following.

His Journey In Action Cinema

Gupta continued to explore different shades of crime and action cinema with Musafir (2004) and Zinda (2006). He also expanded his work as a producer, backing projects such as Plan (2004), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Dus Kahaniyaan (2007), Woodstock Villa (2008), Acid Factory (2009) and Pankh (2010).

The Mumbai underworld remained central to some of his later projects. In 2013, he directed and co-produced Shootout at Wadala, featuring John Abraham and Anil Kapoor.

He subsequently directed Jazbaa (2015), followed by Kaabil (2017), which starred Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. His later films included Mumbai Saga (2021), another crime drama set against the backdrop of the city, and The Miranda Brothers (2024).

Gupta was also associated with Visfot (2024) as a producer, with Riteish Deshmukh among its cast. Through his production banner, White Feather Films, Gupta backed several projects across different genres and remained involved in different aspects of filmmaking.

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Industry Mourns

Gupta's sudden death has left the film industry in shock, with several actors and filmmakers mourning the loss and remembering his contribution to Bollywood.

Gupta leaves behind a body of work that reflects his contribution to Bollywood and will have a lasting impact on its crime and action cinema.

ALSO READ: Kaante Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Passes Away After Suffering A Fall

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