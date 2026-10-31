When Sanjay Gupta Spoke About Making Kaante 2 With Sanjay Dutt And New Cast

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2026. He was 57. According to Film Information, he died on October 30 after falling in the kitchen at around 2:30 pm and sustaining a head injury. His wife and two sons were at home but did not immediately realise what had happened. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

In May 2026, Gupta spoke about his plans for Kaante 2, revealing that he had worked out a basic storyline with Sanjay Dutt and also shared his wishlist for the sequel's cast.

In 2002, Gupta directed Kaante, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Kumar Gaurav, Mahesh Manjrekar and Lucky Ali. An official remake of Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, the film is among the rare remakes to have received praise from the filmmaker of the original.

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What Sanjay Gupta Said About Kaante 2

During a conversation with the InControversial Podcast in May 2026, Gupta was asked which actors he would like to cast in Kaante if he were to make the film today. Sharing his wishlist, the filmmaker named Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee, along with a younger set of actors.

“If you ask me for my wish list today, I would make Kaante with Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee, and to this, add Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma, and Ali Fazal,” he said.

On his long-standing association with close friend Sanjay Dutt and their frequent collaborations, Gupta said, "We are constantly in touch. We have been working on what to do next. My problem is that it has to come organically. If you see from 2007, we made Lokhandwala, and we released Wadala in 2014, but it took many years for the story. So likewise, now I am seeing Sanju do all this and he is doing a great job, there's no denying that.”

Gupta frequently collaborated with actor Sanjay Dutt on films such as Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994), Jung (2000), Khauff (2000), Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Zinda (2006) and Dus Kahaniyaan (2007).Gupta was also

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He went on to discuss Dutt's film choices and said he believed the actor had not always been presented with roles that did justice to his potential.

“But before Dhurandhar, I feel he has also been grossly wasted. The kind of films that he has done…the filmmakers did not know how to present him. They didn't know his strengths, and they didn't take that time out to study. I didn't have to study; I grew up with him,” Gupta added.

Talking about the possibility of reuniting with Dutt for Kaante 2, the filmmaker said he believed the actor still had the potential to carry a film on his shoulders, provided he was given the right role.

“Today also when I see him, there's still so much potential and he can carry a film on his shoulders but provided we give him that film. That is what we were constantly going back and forth on. We have also cracked a very base level story for Kaante 2. That is something I will now start writing,” he said.

Gupta also revealed that legal issues surrounding the original film had been resolved, allowing him to begin working on the sequel.

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