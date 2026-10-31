Harley-Davidson X350T Spotted Testing In India; X440T-Inspired Design Fuels Launch Buzz

The Harley-Davidson X350T has been spotted testing without camouflage on public roads, suggesting that its India launch could be approaching. Developed as part of the Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp partnership, the sub-350cc motorcycle has also been seen in a new orange colour scheme with updated graphics, hinting at changes to the upcoming model.
X440T-Inspired Design and Premium Hardware
Prominent "X350T" badging on the fuel tank, the upcoming motorbike largely mirrors the muscle and proportions of its bigger sibling, the X440T. It retains key roadster design elements, including a classic round LED headlight, wide handlebars, and a single-piece stepped seat. Beyond appearance, the chassis and cycle parts remain mostly unchanged, as per NDTV.
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The bike is expected to feature upside-down (USD) front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, and a modern TFT digital instrument console.
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Downsized 349cc Engine Performance
With the upgrade of the older frame, the X350T replaces the X440T's 440cc single-cylinder engine (27 bhp, 38 Nm) with a downsized 349cc single-cylinder unit. Matched with a 6-speed gearbox, this new engine is anticipated to produce around 25 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque.
Despite the lower displacement, the bike promises refined performance suitable for city commutes and highway cruising. Buyers should note that this India-spec single-cylinder model is entirely distinct from China's parallel-twin X350.
Tax Benefits Drive Strategic Price Cut
The main reason for making the engine smaller is to lower local taxes. In India's updated tax rules, bikes with engines up to 350cc are taxed at 18%, while bikes above 350cc face a much higher 40% tax.
By positioning the engine at 349cc, Harley-Davidson can significantly reduce production costs and pass the savings on to customers, making the brand far more accessible.
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Official Launch and Market Arrival
While Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have not yet announced official pricing or launch dates, the fully unmasked test mule indicates final-stage testing. Once launched, the X350T will strengthen the brand's presence in India's highly competitive middleweight motorcycle segment.
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