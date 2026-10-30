Bajaj Auto To Launch Two New Motorcycle Brands In 125cc-250cc Segment In FY27

Bajaj Auto is preparing to expand its motorcycle portfolio with two new brands covering the 125cc to 250cc segment in the current financial year. The company plans to position the upcoming brands alongside its existing Pulsar range as it looks to strengthen its presence across different motorcycle categories. The announcement was made by Rakesh Sharma, Joint Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, following the company's second quarter results for FY2027. While the company has not revealed the names or specifications of the upcoming motorcycles, it confirmed that the brands will cater to buyers in both domestic and international markets.



Bajaj Auto's New Brands To Target Different Segments



The two new brands will collectively cover parts of the 125cc to 250cc motorcycle market. They will target different customer groups rather than each offering motorcycles across the entire engine capacity range. Bajaj had previously discussed plans to introduce two new brands focused on the 125cc segment. The strategy has since expanded to cover a wider capacity range, giving the company more opportunities to reach buyers with different requirements. The company has not announced launch dates, pricing or model details. However, the products are expected to offer distinct propositions from the Pulsar range.



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Bajaj Looks To Regain Motorcycle Market Share



The expansion comes as Bajaj works to strengthen its position in the 125cc and 150cc-plus motorcycle segments, where it lost market share last year. According to Sharma, some existing models were nearing the end of their product life cycles, prompting the company to refresh its portfolio. Recent launches and updates across the Pulsar range form part of this effort. Bajaj has introduced updated models in the 125cc, 150cc and higher-capacity categories, with further upgrades planned for its Pulsar and Dominar motorcycles in the 160cc to 400cc segment.



The company said recently introduced motorcycles accounted for 7% of its 125cc-plus portfolio in August. Their contribution increased to 26% in September and reached 33% during the first 16 days of the festive period.



New Motorcycle Brands To Support Export Growth



Bajaj also plans to sell the upcoming brands in international markets, making exports an important part of the expansion strategy. The company's overseas shipments rose 41% year-on-year to approximately 7.8 lakh vehicles in the second quarter of FY2027. Motorcycle demand was particularly strong in Africa and Latin America, with exports to Africa increasing 83% and shipments to Latin America, including Brazil, rising 44%.



The launch of two new brands would give Bajaj Auto an opportunity to reach customers beyond its established Pulsar identity. The challenge will be to differentiate the new products clearly enough to attract buyers while avoiding overlap with existing models. Their success will depend on pricing, product positioning and how effectively Bajaj responds to changing demand in India's competitive commuter and premium motorcycle markets.



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