Hyundai Bayon Launched At Rs 9.99 Lakh: Check On Road Prices In 7 Cities

Hyundai Motor India has launched the Bayon at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, ex showroom. Positioned between the Venue and Creta in the company's SUV portfolio, the new model is available in seven variants, with prices going up to Rs 17.99 lakh, ex showroom. According to MotorOctane, the on road price of the Bayon varies across Indian cities. The publication has listed prices for the entry level HX2 manual variant and the top specification HX10 iVT automatic variant in seven cities.



Hyundai Bayon On Road Prices In Seven Cities



In Mumbai, the base variant costs Rs 11.72 lakh on road, while the top variant is priced at Rs 21.31 lakh. In Delhi, prices stand at Rs 11.33 lakh and Rs 20.95 lakh, respectively. In Bengaluru, the HX2 costs Rs 12 lakh, while the HX10 iVT is priced at Rs 22.18 lakh. Hyderabad has on road prices of Rs 11.99 lakh for the base variant and Rs 22.35 lakh for the top model.



In Chennai, the prices stand at Rs 11.91 lakh and Rs 22.36 lakh, respectively. Ahmedabad is among the more affordable cities, with the entry level variant priced at Rs 11.01 lakh and the top variant at Rs 19.85 lakh. In Kolkata, the corresponding prices are Rs 11.59 lakh and Rs 20.91 lakh.



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Hyundai Bayon Engine And Features



The Bayon is powered by a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing around 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a six speed manual gearbox and an iVT automatic transmission. A CNG version is expected to arrive in January 2027. Depending on the variant, the SUV offers dual 12.3 inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system and a generative AI powered voice assistant. Safety features include six airbags as standard, while higher variants get Level 2 Pro ADAS with 23 functions.



What Buyers Should Know



The difference in on road prices highlights how the same SUV can cost considerably more depending on where it is registered. Buyers should also compare variant features and transmission options before making a decision, as the entry level price does not reflect the actual cost of higher specification models. Final prices may vary with insurance, registration and other dealer charges.



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