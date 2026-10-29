JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 Released on navodaya.gov.in; Entrance Exam On November 28, Check Download Process

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the admit cards for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for Class 6 admissions. Students who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, navodaya.gov.in, using their registration number and date of birth.

The admit cards were made available on October 28, 2026, ahead of the entrance examination scheduled for November 28, 2026. The selection test will be conducted for admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the 2027–28 academic session.

The first phase of the examination will cover summer-bound Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Candidates are required to carry a physical copy of their admit card to the allotted examination centre, along with documents specified in the examination instructions.

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The hall ticket contains important information, including the student's name, registration number, examination date, allotted centre, reporting time and instructions for examination. Students and parents should carefully review these details to avoid facing any issues on examination day.

Here are steps to download the JNVST Class 6 admit card 2027

Visit the official Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti website at navodaya.gov.in.

Navigate to the JNVST Class 6 admission section.

Select the link for the Class 6 admit card for the 2027–28 academic session.

Enter the student's registration number and date of birth.

Submit the required information to access the hall ticket.

Download the admit card and take a clear printout for examination day.

After downloading the admit crad, candidates should verify their personal information is accurate as per details submitted during registration. They should confirm the address of the examination centre and reporting time.

In case of incorrect personal details, missing information or other discrepancies, parents should contact concerned Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti authorities through official channels and rectify details before the examination.

Students must keep their registration details and printed admit handy until the admission process is completed. They have been advised to read examination day guidelines mentioned on the hall ticket, including reporting requirements and permitted items.

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JNVST is the entrance examination conducted for admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, a network of residential schools established to provide quality education to eligible students, especially those from rural areas.

As the November 28 examination approaches, candidates have been asked to regularly check the official NVS website for further announcements or changes/if any to the current schedule.

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