Q2 Results Live: Asian Paints, Trent, Coal India, Godrej Consumer Products Among Stocks In Focus

Godrej Consumer Products' Q2FY27 net profit is estimated to rise around 20% year-on-year to Rs 551 crore from Rs 459 crore, according to consensus estimates. Revenue is expected to grow around 16% to Rs 4,422 crore from Rs 3,825 crore, while EBITDA may increase around 14% to Rs 835 crore from Rs 733 crore. EBITDA margin is projected at 18.9%, compared with 19.2% a year ago.

Key things to watch: The company expects broad-based growth across categories and says it will continue to prioritise volume growth despite inflationary pressures.

Godrej Consumer is confident of exceeding its full-year guidance, with consolidated revenue growth projected in the high teens, high single-digit volume growth and double-digit EBITDA growth.

The standalone business is expected to report revenue growth in the teens, high single-digit volume growth and double-digit EBITDA growth.

Internationally, Indonesia's recovery is expected to continue, with high-teen revenue growth and high single-digit volume growth, while GUAM is expected to deliver double-digit revenue and volume growth. Inventory correction will remain a key monitorable.