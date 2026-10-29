Q2 Results Live: Asian Paints, Trent, Coal India, Godrej Consumer Products Among Stocks In Focus
Asian Paints, Trent, and Coal India are among the 140 companies scheduled to announce their Q2 results today. Track the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and stock market reaction live on NDTV Profit.
Q2 Results Live Updates: As many as 140 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Thursday, October 29. Key companies to watch include Asian Paints, Trent, Coal India, Godrej Consumer Products, InterGlobe Aviation, Ambuja Cements, Apar Industries, Blue Star, Laurus Labs, Suzlon Energy, Welspun Corp, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Timken India, V-Guard Industries, Indian Energy Exchange, Deepak Nitrite, Brigade Enterprises, Computer Age Management Services, Firstsource Solutions, RPG Life Sciences, Praj Industries, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Pine Labs, BlackBuck, Indegene, ICRA, Thyrocare Technologies, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Capital Small Finance Bank, among others.
Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.
Q2 Results Live: Trent Q2 Preview: PAT Seen Rising 11% YoY To Rs 499 Crore; Revenue Growth Accelerates To 23%
Trent's standalone net profit is estimated to rise 11% year-on-year to Rs 499 crore from Rs 451 crore in Q2FY27, according to estimates. EBITDA is expected to increase 27% to Rs 1,032 crore from Rs 813 crore, while EBITDA margin may expand to 18% from 17.2%.
The company reported standalone revenue growth of 23% year-on-year to Rs 5,788 crore, accelerating from the 16-20% growth range seen over the past five quarters. Revenue growth was better than expected despite a shift in the festive season. Trent added 10 Westside and 11 Zudio stores during the quarter, taking its total store count to 1,342 as of September 30.
Key things to watch: Margin expansion, acceleration in same-store sales growth, store expansion, and management commentary on competition and cannibalisation.
Q2 Results Live: Godrej Consumer Q2 Preview: Net Profit Seen Rising 20% YoY To Rs 551 Crore
Godrej Consumer Products' Q2FY27 net profit is estimated to rise around 20% year-on-year to Rs 551 crore from Rs 459 crore, according to consensus estimates. Revenue is expected to grow around 16% to Rs 4,422 crore from Rs 3,825 crore, while EBITDA may increase around 14% to Rs 835 crore from Rs 733 crore. EBITDA margin is projected at 18.9%, compared with 19.2% a year ago.
Key things to watch: The company expects broad-based growth across categories and says it will continue to prioritise volume growth despite inflationary pressures.
Godrej Consumer is confident of exceeding its full-year guidance, with consolidated revenue growth projected in the high teens, high single-digit volume growth and double-digit EBITDA growth.
The standalone business is expected to report revenue growth in the teens, high single-digit volume growth and double-digit EBITDA growth.
Internationally, Indonesia's recovery is expected to continue, with high-teen revenue growth and high single-digit volume growth, while GUAM is expected to deliver double-digit revenue and volume growth. Inventory correction will remain a key monitorable.
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Q2 Results Live: IndiGo Q2 Preview: Revenue Seen Rising 24% YoY, Net Loss At Rs 2,063 Crore
InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, is expected to report a 24% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 22,988 crore from Rs 18,555 crore in Q2FY27, according to estimates. EBITDA is projected to rise nearly 2.9 times to Rs 1,663 crore from Rs 580 crore, while the net loss is seen narrowing to Rs 2,063 crore from Rs 2,582 crore. Yields are expected to increase 23% to Rs 5.76 per kilometre from Rs 4.69 per kilometre.
Key things to watch: Revenue growth driven by higher fares and fuel surcharges, muted air traffic, and largely flat capacity growth. Higher fuel costs and rupee depreciation are expected to weigh on operations, with forex losses estimated at Rs 1,000-1,300 crore. Investors will track the pick-up in air traffic, the net impact of fuel prices and surcharges, the impact of the government's fuel price cap, FY27 capacity expansion guidance and updates on long-haul international operations.
Q2 Results Live: Asian Paints Q2 Preview: Net Profit Seen Rising 15% YoY To Rs 1,141 Crore
Asian Paints' Q2FY27 net profit is estimated to rise 14.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,141 crore from Rs 994 crore, according to consensus estimates. Revenue is expected to grow 12.7% to Rs 9,782 crore from Rs 8,531 crore, while EBITDA may increase 11% to Rs 1,668 crore from Rs 1,503 crore. EBITDA margin is projected to decline to 17.1% from 18%.
Key things to watch: Crude oil-linked inflation and its impact on margins, price hikes and their contribution to revenue growth, demand recovery following the delayed monsoon, volume growth, competitive pressure and dealer discounts. Investors will also track the demand outlook and the sustainability of double-digit value growth.
Welcome To The Live Coverage Of September Quarter Earnings
Asian Paints, Trent, Coal India, Godrej Consumer Products, InterGlobe Aviation, Ambuja Cements, Apar Industries, Blue Star, Laurus Labs, Suzlon Energy, Welspun Corp and Motilal Oswal Financial Services are among the key earnings announcements to watch as 140 companies report their Q2 FY27 results on Thursday, October 29.
Follow this live blog for quarterly earnings updates, key financial numbers, management commentary and stock-specific developments.
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