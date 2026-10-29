'Years Ahead In Foldables': Samsung Tears Into Apple's Duo In Sponsored Ad

Samsung and Apple have a long history of taking indirect shots at each other through advertising. This time, Samsung has used Apple's entry into the foldable segment to remind consumers that it has been selling these devices for years. The timing also comes as some iPhone Duo buyers have reported problems with their phone's inner display.

Samsung Uses Sliced Apple To Mock iPhone Duo



The Samsung sponsored video, shared on Instagram through the account FOREAL, uses a green apple as a visual reference to Apple. The fruit is sliced into two pieces, which attempt to fold together before Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears. The advertisement ends with the tagline, "Years ahead in Foldables", suggesting Samsung believes its experience gives it an advantage over Apple's first foldable smartphone.



The campaign also highlights differences in the phones' physical dimensions. According to the comparison shown in the advertisement, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is 1.6mm thinner and 53 grams lighter than the iPhone Duo.



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iPhone Duo Faces Early Display Concerns



Samsung's latest advertisement comes shortly after reports emerged of cracked inner displays on some iPhone Duo units. Images shared online have raised questions about the durability of Apple's first foldable device. Apple has acknowledged an issue affecting a small number of units and advised affected customers to contact AppleCare for replacement assistance. However, the overall scale and cause of the reported problems remain unclear, and the reports do not establish that all devices are affected.



Samsung Has A Head Start In Foldables



Samsung launched its first Galaxy Fold in 2019 and has continued developing foldable smartphones since then. Apple entered the category years later with the iPhone Duo, making this a new product segment for the iPhone maker.



Samsung's advertisement is more than a joke at Apple's expense. Foldable phones require buyers to trust that a flexible display and hinge can withstand everyday use. By emphasising its years of experience, Samsung is trying to turn Apple's first-generation product challenges into a selling point for its own established lineup.



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