Motorola Signature 27 India Launch: Date, Expected Price, Features, Camera, Battery And More

Motorola is looking to strengthen its presence in the premium smartphone market with the Signature 27. The device succeeds the Motorola Signature, which arrived in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 59,999. With upgraded camera hardware, a new processor and extended software support, the upcoming model is expected to compete with other high end Android smartphones.



Motorola Signature 27 India Launch Date



Motorola has confirmed that the Signature 27 will launch in India in November 2026. A dedicated product page on the company's Indian website has gone live, allowing interested buyers to register for updates. However, the exact launch date, sale date and official pricing have not been announced yet.



Motorola Signature 27 Features And Specifications



The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, designed for demanding applications, gaming and artificial intelligence features. It will also feature a diamond cooled 3D vapour chamber cooling system to manage heat during intensive use. The device will sport a 50 megapixel Sony LYTIA primary camera and a 200 megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The latter supports up to 100x digital zoom with Motorola's Super Zoom Pro feature.



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Other confirmed highlights include audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen, Android 17 and a promise of seven years of operating system upgrades. The phone will be available in Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Olive colour options. Motorola has not yet confirmed the battery capacity or complete camera specifications for the Indian model.



Motorola Signature 27 Expected Price In India



Motorola has not disclosed the phone's India price. Some reports suggest that it could be priced between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000, although this remains unconfirmed. For comparison, the first generation Motorola Signature launched at Rs 59,999. The final price of its successor will determine how competitively it can be positioned against other premium Android smartphones.



The Signature 27's pricing could be its biggest talking point. Its predecessor entered the market below Rs 60,000, but the new model brings a more powerful processor and a 200 megapixel zoom camera. If Motorola keeps the starting price below Rs 80,000, it could appeal to buyers looking for flagship hardware without moving into the highest priced smartphone category.



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