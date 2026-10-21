Lava Aura Curve Launched In India With Mini Rear Display, 6,000mAh Battery At Rs 23,999

Lava has expanded its range of curved-display phones in India with the launch of the Aura Curve. The handset, which has appeared on Lava's official website, has a lot in common with the Virat Curve that arrived in September. Both phones feature a compact second screen on their backs.

Price and Availability

Lava has priced the Aura Curve at Rs 23,999 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Buyers can pick between Him Silver and Ambar Blue colour options. The company says the phone can be bought from Lava's offline retail stores.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Virat Curve costs the same Rs 23,999 for its 6GB + 128GB variant, but is available in three shades: Ellora Slate, Heritage Indigo and Makrana Ivory.

ALSO READ | Lava Virat Curve: Price, Variants, Battery, Display, Features And More

Display and Performance

The Aura Curve's front is taken up by a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 3D curved design. The screen can refresh at up to 120Hz and get as bright as 1,100 nits. Powering the phone is MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 7100 octa-core processor, which Lava claims crosses 800,000 points on AnTuTu. It comes with 6GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Software and AI Features

Out of the box, the phone runs Android 16, and Lava has committed to two OS upgrades and three years of security updates. It also includes Lava's Vayu AI suite, which offers AI Circle Search, AI Call Summary and AI Voice Translation in 80 languages. A tipster claims the software is free of bloatware and ads.

ALSO READ | Big Billion Day Sale: Flipkart Unveils Prices Of iPhone, Google, Motorola, Oppo And Lava Phones — Full List

Cameras and Rear Display

For photography, the Aura Curve uses a dual rear camera setup headed by a 50MP Sony IMX752 sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 13MP front camera. Placed under the cameras, the rear mini display lets users check notifications, battery status and the time, or show custom messages.

Battery and Build

Keeping the phone running is a 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging, though the tipster says the bundled charger is rated at 33W. Lava says a full charge can deliver up to 660 minutes of YouTube streaming.

The handset has been certified under the MIL-STD-810H durability standard and is IP64-rated, protecting it against dust and splashes. The tipster adds that it is 8.55mm thick, weighs 184 grams and comes with an IR blaster.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.