Lava Virat Curve: Price, Variants, Battery, Display, Features And More

Lava has launched a new smartphone in India as part of its Virat series. Called the Lava Virat Curve 5G, the handset comes with a curved design and a few features that are aimed at giving it a more distinctive look.

The smartphone is positioned above the other Virat series models and will be available in India through Flipkart. Here's what to know about the phone.

Lava Virat Curve Display

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The smartphone features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which should make scrolling and animations smoother. The display can reach up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness and supports the DCI-P3 colour range. Lava has also used curved panels on the front and rear of the phone, giving it a more premium-looking design.

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Lava Virat Curve Mini Display

One of the main features of the Virat Curve is the small Mini Display placed alongside the rear camera module. The secondary screen can show information such as the time, battery percentage, volume level and notifications. Users can also use it to display emojis, the Lava logo and custom messages. This means users can quickly check certain information without having to turn on the phone's main display.

Lava Virat Curve Battery And Charging

The Lava Virat Curve 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery. It supports 45W fast charging through a USB Type-C port. The large battery is designed to provide longer usage between charges, while the 45W charging support should help users recharge the phone in less time.

Lava Virat Curve Camera

For photography, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a Sony IMX752 sensor. The camera has an f/1.8 aperture and supports up to 10x digital zoom. The phone can record videos at up to 2K resolution at 30 frames per second. For selfies and video calls, it gets an 8-megapixel front camera with screen flash.

Lava Virat Curve Processor And Software

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Lava Virat Curve runs Android 16 out of the box. Lava has promised two years of Android operating system updates and three years of security updates.

Lava Virat Curve Price And Variants

The Lava Virat Curve 5G has been launched in India at Rs 23,999. It is available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will be sold through Flipkart and is available in Heritage Indigo and Makrana Ivory colour options.

The smartphone is the latest addition to Lava's Virat series and is aimed at buyers looking for a combination of a curved display, large battery and some additional design focused features.

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