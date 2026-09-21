Vivo X500: Price, Variants, Battery, Display, Features And More

Vivo is set to unveil its new X500 series in China on September 21, with the standard Vivo X500 expected to sit alongside the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max. The company has already teased several camera and imaging features of the upcoming lineup, while reports have revealed details about the standard X500's display, battery and processor.

For Indian buyers, however, the phone's launch date and price remain unconfirmed. Recent reports suggest that the X500 series could arrive in India by late October or early November, but Vivo has not officially announced an India launch date yet.

Vivo X500 Display

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The Vivo X500 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, according to recent reports. 91mobiles currently lists the same 6.59-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate in its specifications page. There are also other reports with different specifications. Gadgets 360 currently lists a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate for the X500.

Since Vivo has not officially confirmed the complete display specifications yet, the final screen details will be clearer after the launch.

Vivo X500 Battery And Charging

Battery life could be one of the major highlights of the Vivo X500. 91mobiles also lists a 7,500mAh battery and 90W charging among the phone's expected specifications. The large battery would be aimed at users who want longer usage between charges, while the fast charging support should help reduce the time needed to recharge the phone.

Vivo X500 Camera And Features

Camera performance is expected to be a major focus of the Vivo X500. Vivo has confirmed that the phone will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 main camera. The company is also expected to offer a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra wide camera.

The phone is also expected to offer advanced video recording features. The X500 series has been promoted by Vivo with a focus on improved photography, stabilisation and video recording. Some reports suggest that the X500 could support 4K video recording at up to 120fps.

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Vivo X500 Price And Variants

Vivo has not yet announced the price of the X500. A recent report by My Mobile India, citing a leaked presentation, claimed that the phone could start at around 6,499 yuan in China. However, this is not an official price and could change when Vivo announces the phone.

For India, the expected price is also unclear at the moment. The company is likely to reveal the Chinese pricing first, followed by details about other markets. The RAM and storage options have also not been confirmed. A leaked Vivo X500 unit was reportedly seen with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Vivo X500 India Launch

The Vivo X500 series will launch in China on September 21. However, Vivo has not yet announced an official India launch date. 91mobiles previously reported that the X500 series could launch in India about a month after its China debut. However, this timeline is not confirmed by Vivo.

The Vivo X500 is expected to focus on three key areas that is battery life, display and camera performance. While several details have already emerged through reports and leaks, Vivo's official launch will confirm which of these specifications make it to the final retail version.

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