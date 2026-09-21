India vs Japan T20I: Rain Threat Looms Over Historic Clash In Sano

India's preparations for their first-ever T20I against Japan suffered a setback on Monday as rain forced the cancellation of their pre-match practice session in Sano.

The weather disruption comes as Typhoon Dujuan, the 25th typhoon of the year, was forecast to pass close to the Boso Peninsula, east of Tokyo, through Monday evening. The Kanto region was expected to receive up to 300 mm of rain in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning.

The typhoon was forecast to weaken into an extratropical cyclone by September 22.

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India vs Japan Weather Forecast

There is some optimism for the match, although weather conditions remain a concern. The forecast for match day is largely overcast, with a 25-35 per cent chance of rain during the day.

The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am IST. However, the condition of the playing surface could become a major factor.

Japan's T20I against Hong Kong at the same venue was recently abandoned without a ball being bowled. With the ground having already received significant rainfall, a saturated outfield could potentially delay the toss for the India-Japan fixture.

The match has no reserve day scheduled. If rain interrupts play and overs are reduced, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will be used to determine a revised target, provided the minimum number of overs required is bowled.

India, Japan To Travel To Nagoya

The India-Japan encounter is also part of the teams' preparations for the Asian Games. Both sides are scheduled to travel to Nagoya shortly after the match as they will start their Asian Games campaign.

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For India, the fixture marks their first-ever T20I against Japan, adding further significance to the match despite the weather concerns surrounding the contest.

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