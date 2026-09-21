India's Top Corporate Lawyers Line Up On Opposing Sides In Tata Sons Dispute

The emerging battle between the Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts and Tata Sons-led N Chandrasekaran camps has brought together a formidable roster of legal talent, including several lawyers associated with the group's landmark dispute with former chairperson Cyrus Mistry, sources told NDTV Profit.

Tata Trusts' legal team includes Cyril Shroff, Indranil Deshmukh and Bharat Vasani of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, alongside senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Janak Dwarkadas, Mukul Rohatgi and Aspi Chinoy.

On the other side, the Tata Sons management camp is being advised by Shuva Mandal of Anagram Partners, along with senior advocates Harish Salve and Ravi Kadam. Mandal is a long term lawyer for the Tata Group, having represented the Tata camp in the previous legal battle with Cyrus Mistry.

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Several others played prominent roles during the high-stakes Tata Sons-Cyrus Mistry litigation. Singhvi and Salve, who emerged as principal courtroom faces for the Tata side, have now been split into opposite camps, while Mukul Rohatgi was also associated with representing Tata interests during phases of the corporate battle, is now with the Noel Tata-led camp. The litigation culminated in a March 2021 Supreme Court judgment that broadly upheld Tata Sons' position, including its governance decisions and private-company status.

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