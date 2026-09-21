Dubai Ruler's Brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Dies Aged 76; PM Modi, Other World Leaders Pay Tribute

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, passed away on Monday, September 21, the Dubai Media Office announced. He was 76.
Dubai has declared a 10-day period of official mourning following his death, with flags to be flown at half-mast across the emirate during the period.
Sheikh Ahmed was the fourth and youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former ruler of Dubai. He held prominent roles in Dubai's security, sports and business sectors and graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1975.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum paid tribute to his brother following his death, saying Ahmed would remain in the prayers and hearts of his family and loved ones.
رحم الله الشيخ أحمد بن راشد آل مكتوم..— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 21, 2026
رحمك الله يا أخي … حللت عند رب كريم عظيم .. تغيب عن أعيننا ولا تغيب عن دعائنا وقلوبنا يا أحمد.
أسكنك الله فسيح جنانه .. وألهمنا وأحبابك الصبر والسلوان.. وإنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون . pic.twitter.com/asvSZAb4BL
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE also paid tributes remembering his longstanding contributions to the development of the UAE.
I extend my sincere condolences to Mohammed bin Rashid on the passing of his brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose longstanding contributions to the development of the UAE since its founding continue to inspire our nation's journey of progress. May God rest his soul… pic.twitter.com/kR3ZqSHsnK— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 21, 2026
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the passing of Sheikh Ahmed.
“Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His efforts to serve society will be cherished by generations to come,” Modi said in a post on X.
Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His efforts to serve society will be cherished by generations to come.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2026
I convey heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in eternal peace.@HHShkMohd
“I convey heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.
Sheikh Ahmed's death has prompted tributes from UAE leaders and officials. The UAE Presidential Court also expressed condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Al Maktoum family.
The official mourning period in Dubai began on Monday, with the emirate observing 10 days of mourning in memory of Sheikh Ahmed.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.