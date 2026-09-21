Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open; Brent Crude Near $100 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty indicated a subdued start for Indian equities on Monday, trading at 23,338.50 and signalling a 40-point decline.
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The GIFT Nifty indicated a subdued start for Indian equities on Monday, trading at 23,338.50 and signalling a 40-point decline. The indication came despite gains across most major Asian markets and higher US equity futures, as investors assessed the outlook for US-China trade ahead of a planned summit later this week.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.38%, while South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.97%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.16%, while the Shanghai Composite remained largely unchanged.
The planned meeting between the US and China remained a key focus for investors, who were watching for signs of progress in trade discussions between the two countries.
US stock futures were also higher in early trading. S&P 500 futures gained 0.23%, Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.27% and Dow futures added 0.25%. The moves followed a third straight weekly decline for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
The market moves came after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week, marking its first rate hike in three years. Persistent inflation remained a concern for policymakers, while rising bond yields continued to weigh on financial markets.
The 10-year US Treasury yield was around 5%, while crude prices stayed close to the $100-a-barrel mark.
Oil prices were broadly stable as traders assessed the potential impact of Middle East supply risks against diplomatic efforts to end the US-Iran conflict. Brent crude was near $104 a barrel after falling for three consecutive sessions, while West Texas Intermediate remained below $100.
Stock Market Live: Kalyan Jewellers Invests Rs 350 Crore In Candere
- Kalyan Jewellers has infused fresh capital into its subsidiary Candere Lifestyle Jewellery.
- The company invested Rs 350 crore in Candere Lifestyle Jewellery through a rights issue.
Stock Market Live: L&T Finance Allots Rs 650 Crore NCDs
- L&T Finance has completed a debt issuance through private placement.
- The company allotted 65,000 non-convertible debentures worth Rs 650 crore on a private placement basis.
Stock Market Live: Canara Bank Raises Rs 2,042 Crore Through Tier-I Bonds
- Canara Bank has raised fresh capital through Tier-I bonds, adding to its funding activity.
- The bank raised Rs 2,042 crore through Tier-I bonds on September 18.
Stock Market Live: Federal Bank Sets Up $500 Million Note Programme
The bank established a $500 million Medium-Term Note Programme.
Stock Market Live: Embassy Developments Approves Rs 160 Crore NCD Raise
- Embassy Developments has received board approval for a fresh debt raise.
- The board approved raising up to Rs 160 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
Stock Market Live: Spectrum Electrical To Invest Rs 287 Crore In Money Markets
- Spectrum Electrical Industries has approved deployment of unused preferential issue proceeds into money market instruments.
- The company approved investment of up to Rs 287 crore in various money market instruments using unutilised proceeds from its preferential issue.
Stock Market Live: Vip Industries Plans Rs 500 Crore FY27 Fund Raise
- VIP Industries has outlined plans to raise funds during FY27 through multiple routes.
- The company plans to raise Rs 500 crore in FY27 through equity, debt and other sources.
Stock Market Live: Anupam Rasayan To Raise Rs 160 Crore From Aditya Birla Capital
- Anupam Rasayan is planning to raise funds through debentures, bringing a fresh financing event into focus.
- The company will raise Rs 160 crore from Aditya Birla Capital through debentures.
Stock Market Live: Tata Steel Court Order Restricts Use Of Rs 2,970 Crore Fund
- Tata Steel faces restrictions on the use of a Rs 2,970 crore fund following a High Court order.
- The High Court disposed of an interim application seeking an injunction on JPC using the Rs 2,970 crore fund and said the fund cannot be utilised or disbursed to third parties.
Stock Market Live: Adani Power Denies Report Of 51% Jaiprakash Power Stake
Jaiprakash Power Ventures has reached an agreement with NARCL to settle claims linked to insolvency proceedings.
The company will pay Rs 511 crore as a full and final settlement, after which the IBC proceedings will be withdrawn.
Stock Market Live: GR Infra Bags Rs 4,263 Crore Agra-Gwalior Project
- GR Infra has secured a major road construction project, adding a Rs 4,263 crore project to its order book.
- The company will build the Agra-Gwalior road under a project with a stated cost of Rs 4,263 crore.
Stock Market Live: Welspun Enterprises Wins Rs 351 Crore Sewer Projects
- Welspun Enterprises has received two project awards from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
- The company received Letters of Award worth Rs 351.2 crore for two sewer rehabilitation projects.
Stock Market Live: Knowledge Marine Wins Rs 279 Crore Mumbai Port Order
- Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has secured a large port infrastructure order involving a battery-operated vessel.
- The company received an order worth Rs 279 crore from Mumbai Port Authority for chartering a new battery-operated electric green tug.
Stock Market Live: JSW Energy Wins Interest During Construction Claim
- JSW Energy has secured a favourable ruling in a regulatory dispute over its interest during construction claim.
- APTEL has set aside an earlier CERC order and allowed the company's IDC claim, which CERC had previously rejected.
Stock Market Live: Persistent Sets October Vote On Nagarro Funding Plan
Persistent Systems has moved closer to its proposed Nagarro acquisition, with shareholders set to consider a fresh equity raise in October.
The company said an EGM will be held in October 2026 to approve an equity raise of up to USD 450 million, while combined equity and borrowings will be capped at USD 1,250 million. The initial acceptance period ended on September 17, with the minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share met.
Stock Market Live: RVNL Wins Rs 404 Crore East Coast Railway Order
- RVNL has secured a fresh railway order, adding to its order pipeline as the company expands its work across railway infrastructure.
- RVNL received an order worth Rs 404 crore from East Coast Railway for works on the Bhadrak–Vizianagaram section.
Stock Market Live: JLR Seeks $1.3 Billion Five-Year Loan
Jaguar Land Rover has begun talks with global banks for a five-year loan of about $1.3 billion, The Economic Times reported.
Some lenders have sought clarity on N Chandrasekaran’s leadership at Tata Sons, though JLR said developments at its parent group do not directly affect its operations.
Stock Market Live: US, China Agree To Set Up AI Dialogue
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described talks with Chinese officials on artificial intelligence, trade and investment as “very successful”, Bloomberg reported.
The two sides agreed to establish a US-China dialogue on AI to discuss shared goals and threats. Officials are also preparing for a meeting between the US and Chinese presidents on Thursday.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Holds Near $104 A Barrel
- Brent crude traded near $104 a barrel after declining for three consecutive sessions, while West Texas Intermediate remained below $100.
- Markets assessed supply risks from the US-Iran conflict alongside diplomatic efforts to end the fighting.
Stock Market Live: US Stock Futures Rise After Dow’s Third Weekly Loss
- S&P 500 futures gained 0.23%, while Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.27% and Dow futures added 0.25%.
- The gains followed a third consecutive weekly decline for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Rise As US-China Trade Talks Remain In Focus
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.38%, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.97%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.16%, while China’s Shanghai Composite was little changed.
Investors tracked higher US equity futures and the outlook for US-China trade ahead of a planned summit later this week.
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