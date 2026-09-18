Jindal Supreme IPO GMP Gains On Final Subscription Day; Check Expected Listing Price

Jindal Supreme IPO grey market premium (GMP) today stood at Rs 31, indicating a potential 33.33% listing premium over the upper price band of Rs 93. The shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 23.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP, Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 31 and the upper price band of Rs 93, the estimated Jindal Supreme IPO listing price is Rs 124 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 33.33% over the issue price.

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Jindal Supreme IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jindal Supreme has been subscribed 45.27 times as of 10:30 a.m. on the final day of bidding on Sept. 18.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 12.55 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 73.72 times. Retail investors booked their quota 51.77 times.

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Jindal Supreme IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status will be finalised on Sept. 21, 2026. Shares of Jindal Supreme are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 23, 2026.

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Jindal Supreme IPO Details

The Jindal Supreme IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 1.07 crore equity shares worth Rs 99.89 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 26.87 lakh equity shares worth Rs 24.99 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 124.88 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 88–Rs 93 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 161 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,973 at the upper end of the price band.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Jindal Supreme Financial Performance

For FY26, Jindal Supreme reported:

Total income: Rs 675.94 crore, compared with Rs 604.74 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 22.53 crore, down from Rs 24.27 crore

EBITDA: Rs 41.63 crore versus Rs 25.92 crore a year earlier

Jindal Supreme IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company (Rs 71 crore).

General corporate purposes.

Jindal Supreme Business

Incorporated in March 1974, Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd. operates in the steel products segment, manufacturing and supplying pipes, tubes and related products for infrastructure and industrial use. Its portfolio spans MS black pipes and tubes, galvanised pipes, metal beam crash barriers and GI tubular poles. These products find applications across a range of areas, including water infrastructure, construction, road and bridge projects, oil and gas, chemicals, agriculture and rural electrification.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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