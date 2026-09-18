'Social And Moral Imperative': Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry Makes Case For Tata Sons Listing As Noel Tata Pushes Back

Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry has reiterated his support for the public listing of Tata Sons, saying the move should be viewed through the lens of transparency, accountability and the long-term future of the Tata institution. “I have repeatedly said that the public listing of Tata Sons is not merely a financial or regulatory matter. It is a social and moral imperative," Mistry said in a statement.

Following the Reserve Bank of India's decision on Tata Sons, Mistry said the listing could strengthen public accountability while preserving the philanthropic purpose associated with the Tata legacy. He described the RBI decision as a “pivotal moment” for Tata Sons and said institutions of national importance should be guided by transparency and accountability.

A 'Bridge' Between Shareholders And Trusts

Mistry said a Tata Sons listing should not be viewed as a victory for one stakeholder over another. Instead, he described it as an opportunity to build a “bridge” between shareholders and the Tata Trusts, private heritage and public accountability, and different generations of stewardship.

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His comments come amid a sharp divide among Tata Sons stakeholders over the proposed listing. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has opposed an immediate listing and argued that alternatives should first be explored, while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group has consistently backed a public float.

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Mistry also invoked the founding philosophy of Jamsetji Tata, arguing that the community should remain central to the purpose of enterprise. He said the larger question should be how Tata Sons can become “stronger, more transparent, more accountable” and better positioned to serve the country.

According to Mistry, a publicly accountable Tata Sons could broaden participation, improve governance, provide greater visibility into value and protect investor interests. He also argued that greater transparency could support the Tata Trusts' philanthropic responsibilities over the long term.

He pointed to the next phase of Tata Group expansion across semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, aviation, defence, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, energy and strategic infrastructure as areas that could shape India's economic competitiveness.

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