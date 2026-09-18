SS Retail IPO GMP Today: Check Grey Market Premium On Final Day Of Subscription

SS Retail IPO GMP today stood at Rs 137, indicating a potential 32.31% premium over the upper price band of Rs 424. At this GMP, the estimated listing price is Rs 561. The shares are scheduled to list on NSE and BSE on Sept. 23.

The GMP has recovered sharply after declining from a high of Rs 140 on Sept. 14 to Rs 90 at the end of the first day of subscription, with the premium now rising to Rs 137.

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However, GMP is unofficial and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

SS Retail IPO GMP, Expected Listing Price

The last recorded Grey Market Premium (GMP) of SS Retail IPO is Rs 137, as of Sept. 18, 9:30 a.m. With an upper price band of Rs 424, the estimated listing price for SS Retail IPO is Rs 561. This implies a potential listing premium of 32.31% over the issue price.

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SS Retail IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of SS Retail was oversubscribed 7.51 times as of 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, the final day of bidding.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 0.24 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 15.55 times. Retail investors booked their quota 8.71 times.

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SS Retail IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment is expected to be finalised on Sept. 21, while the shares are scheduled to list on NSE and BSE on Sept. 23.

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SS Retail IPO Details

SS Retail IPO is a book build issue of Rs 500 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 85.08 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 360 crore and offer for sale of 33.02 lakh shares worth Rs 140 crore.

The issue price band is set between Rs 403 and Rs 424 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 35 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,840 at the upper end of the price band.

The issue includes a reservation of up to 3,00,752 shares for employees offered at a discount of Rs 25 to the issue price.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

SS Retail Financial Performance

The company's revenue increased by 47% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 49% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

For FY26, SS Retail reported:

Total income: Rs 2,352.85 crore, compared with Rs 1,599.96 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 59.28 crore, up from Rs 39.86 crore

EBITDA: Rs 125.15 crore versus Rs 80.44 crore a year earlier

SS Retail IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

1. Funding capital expenditure for Fit Outs towards setting up of new stores in Fiscal 2027 and Fiscal 2028 (Rs 12.45 crore)

2. Part funding of the incremental working capital requirements of company (Rs 241.35 crore)

3. The remaining fund will be used for general corporate purposes.

About SS Retail Ltd.

Incorporated June 2016, SS Retail Ltd. is a multi-brand retail chain for mobile phones, accessories and other electronic items, with operations across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka. It primarily focuses on Tier II and Tier III and beyond cities and, as of March 31, operated 503 stores across 215 cities, covering approximately 2,41,365 sq. ft.

The company's product portfolio includes mobile phones, pre-owned smartphones, accessories, televisions, laptops and tablets, along with ancillary services such as mobile protection plans, EMI facilities, anti-theft software and mobile recharge services.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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