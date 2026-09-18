IPO GMP Today: NSE vs Jindal Supreme vs Hero Motors — Which IPO Has Highest Potential Listing Gain?

As the latest batch of IPOs enters Day 2 and 3 of bidding, investor attention is increasingly shifting beyond subscription numbers to potential listing-day gains. Grey market premiums (GMPs) suggest varied expectations for NSE, Jindal Supreme India, and Hero Motors, with each issue drawing interest for different reasons.

Among the three issues, Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd. leads the GMP race. The latest GMP indicates an implied listing gain of 26.88% over the issue price. Hero Motors IPO GMP follows with an implied listing gain of 15.48%, while NSE IPO GMP implies a listing gain of 7%.

Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd. and Hero Motors Ltd. opened for subscription on September 16, while the NSE IPO opened for subscription on September 17.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

IPO GMP Upper Price Band Implied Listing Price Implied Gain Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd. Rs 30 Rs 93 Rs 123 32.26% Hero Motors Ltd. Rs 5.5 Rs 84 Rs 89.5 6.55% NSE Rs 142 Rs 1,785 Rs 1,927 7.96%

GMP and subscription figures will be updated at regular intervals. Check back for the latest numbers and updates.

Investors are tracking subscription levels and grey market premiums as unofficial indicators of market sentiment ahead of listing.

Here is a detailed look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for each issue.

NSE IPO GMP Today

NSE IPO GMP is Rs 142 as of Sep 18, 2026 7:30 am. With an upper price band of Rs 1,785, the estimated listing price for NSE IPO is Rs 1,927. The expected percentage gain per share is 7.96%, as per Investorgain.

NSE IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: NSE is entirely an offer for sale of 12.64 crore shares of Rs 22,568.94 crore.

NSE is entirely an offer for sale of 12.64 crore shares of Rs 22,568.94 crore. Price Band & Lot Size: Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot of 8 shares, requiring Rs 14,280.

Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot of 8 shares, requiring Rs 14,280. Key Dates: Bidding opens on Sept. 17 and closes on Sept. 21. Allotment will be finalised on Sept. 22, with listing set for Sept. 24 on BSE and NSE.

Bidding opens on Sept. 17 and closes on Sept. 21. Allotment will be finalised on Sept. 22, with listing set for Sept. 24 on BSE and NSE. Lead Manager & Registrar: Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Hero Motors Ltd. IPO GMP Today

Hero Motors IPO GMP is Rs 5.5 as of September 18, 2026 at 7:30 am. With an upper price band of Rs 84.00, the estimated listing price for Hero Motors IPO is Rs 89.5. The expected percentage gain/loss per share is 6.55%, as per Investorgain.

Hero Motors Ltd. IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: A Rs 1,000 crore public offer comprising a fresh issue of 7.14 crore shares aggregating to Rs 600 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 4.76 crore shares worth Rs 400 crore.

A Rs 1,000 crore public offer comprising a fresh issue of 7.14 crore shares aggregating to Rs 600 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 4.76 crore shares worth Rs 400 crore. Price Band & Lot Size: Rs 79 to Rs 84 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot of 178 shares, requiring Rs 14,952.

Rs 79 to Rs 84 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot of 178 shares, requiring Rs 14,952. Key Dates: Bidding opens on Sept. 16 and closes on Sept. 18. Allotment will be finalised on Sept. 21, with listing set for Sept. 23 on BSE and NSE.

Bidding opens on Sept. 16 and closes on Sept. 18. Allotment will be finalised on Sept. 21, with listing set for Sept. 23 on BSE and NSE. Lead Manager & Registrar: ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP Today

Jindal Supreme IPO's GMP is Rs 30 as of September 18, 2026 at 7:30 am. With an upper price band of Rs 93.00, the estimated listing price for Jindal Supreme IPO is Rs 123. The expected percentage gain per share is 32.26%, as per Investorgain.

Jindal Supreme IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: A Rs 124.88 crore public offer comprising a fresh issue of 1.07 crore shares of Rs 99.89 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 26.87 lakh shares worth Rs 24.99 crore.

A Rs 124.88 crore public offer comprising a fresh issue of 1.07 crore shares of Rs 99.89 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 26.87 lakh shares worth Rs 24.99 crore. Price Band & Lot Size: Rs 88 to Rs 93 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot of 161 shares, requiring Rs 14,973.

Rs 88 to Rs 93 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot of 161 shares, requiring Rs 14,973. Key Dates: Bidding opens on Sept. 16 and closes on Sept. 18. Allotment will be finalised on Sept. 21, with listing set for Sept. 23 on BSE and NSE.

Bidding opens on Sept. 16 and closes on Sept. 18. Allotment will be finalised on Sept. 21, with listing set for Sept. 23 on BSE and NSE. Lead Manager & Registrar: Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

NSE vs Hero Motors vs Jindal Supreme: Which IPO Offers Biggest Gains?

Based purely on grey market activity, Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd. signals the highest implied listing gain of approximately 32.26%, while Hero Motors Ltd. reflects the least implied gain of about 6.55% and NSE implies a listing premium of 7.96%.

It is important to note that GMP does not represent official data and can change before listing, so investors should not use it as the sole basis for an IPO investment decision.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.