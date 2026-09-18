Five Stocks To Buy Today: Syrma SGS, Blue Star, Laurus Labs, And More | September 18

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for Friday, September 18, spanning across diverse sectors. Top picks include Graphite India Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., and New India Assurance Company Ltd.

The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk. Here are five stocks to buy today.

Graphite India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 813.20)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager, Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, recommends buying Graphite India at Rs 810, with a target price of Rs 846 and a stop loss at Rs 788. The target indicates a potential upside of 4.03% from the current market price.

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Blue Star Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,554)

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research at PL Capital, recommends buying Blue Star at Rs 1,550, with a target price of Rs 1,600 and a stop loss at Rs 1,525. The target suggests a potential upside of 2.96% from the current market price.

Laurus Labs Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,958)

Vaishali Parekh of PL Capital has also recommended buying Laurus Labs at Rs 1,954, with a target price of Rs 2,030 and a stop loss at Rs 1,920. The stock offers a potential upside of 3.68% from the current market price.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,616.10)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert, recommends buying Syrma SGS Technology between Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,618, with a target price of Rs 2,100 and a stop loss at Rs 1,389. The target indicates a potential upside of 29.94% from the current market price.

New India Assurance Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 196.76)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert has also recommended buying New India Assurance Company between Rs 192 and Rs 197, with a target price of Rs 240 and a stop loss at Rs 179. The stock offers a potential upside of 21.98% from the current market price.

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