IPO Live Updates: Rentomojo, LCC Projects Lead Bidding Race; Check GMP, Subscription Status

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions' Rs 805-crore IPO opens for subscription today, Sept. 9, and will close on Sept. 11. The latest grey market premium indicates a potential listing gain of 10.91% over the upper price band of Rs 339.

The GMP for Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPO stood at Rs 37 as of 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 9. With the upper price band of Rs 339, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 376 (cap price GMP). This implies an estimated listing gain of 10.91% for investors at the upper price band.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.