IPO Live Updates: Rentomojo, LCC Projects Lead Bidding Race; Check GMP, Subscription Status
Follow live updates on IPO GMP, subscription status across investor categories, issue size, price bands, allotment and listing dates, along with the latest developments from the primary market.
IPO Live Updates: India's primary market remains buzzing with 10 IPOs, inlcuding Rentomojo, Karamtara Engineering and Kanohar Electricals among the key issues investors are tracking.
Rentomojo is looking to raise around Rs 1,256 crore, while Karamtara Engineering's IPO is worth Rs 875 crore. Kanohar Electricals, which opened on September 8, has a Rs 1,056 crore issue and was subscribed 2.7 times on Day 1.
Follow live updates on IPO GMP, subscription status across investor categories, issue size, price bands, allotment and listing dates, along with the latest developments from the primary market.
IPO Live Updates: And It Begins!
The bidding process for all the six newbies on the D-street has begun. Here are some key insights:
- So far, Rentomojo was subscribed 0.08 times
- Asset Reconstruction was subscribed 0.02 times
- LCC Projects received a strong initial demand with 0.17 times or 17% subscription
- Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions and Steamhouse India were subscribed 0.01 times.
IPO Live Updates: Manipal Payment GMP Signals 10.91% Listing Gain As Issue Opens
Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions' Rs 805-crore IPO opens for subscription today, Sept. 9, and will close on Sept. 11. The latest grey market premium indicates a potential listing gain of 10.91% over the upper price band of Rs 339.
The GMP for Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPO stood at Rs 37 as of 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 9. With the upper price band of Rs 339, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 376 (cap price GMP). This implies an estimated listing gain of 10.91% for investors at the upper price band.
Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.
Asset Reconstruction IPO GMP: What is the grey market telling us?
The GMP for Asset Reconstruction Company (India) IPO was Rs 30 as of 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 9. This means that the unlisted shares of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) were trading at Rs 169, indicating an implied listing gain of 21.58%.
Introduction
Good morning primary market enthusiasts! Apologies for the delayed introduction. I am Khushi, you might recognise me from our earnings coverage earlier. Today I will be giving you all the live updates of the 10 IPOs creating a buzz on the D-Street.
Rentomojo IPO GMP: What Is Latest Trend On The Unorganised Market
Rentomojo IPO GMP at Rs 134, indicating 33.17% potential listing gain.
- Rentomojo IPO GMP at Rs 134, last updated on Sep 9, 2026 at 9:00 a.m.
- Estimated listing price at Rs 538, based on the upper price band of Rs 404 and GMP of Rs 134.
- Expected gain of 33.17% per share
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