Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Gap-Down Start For Nifty 50, Sensex; Oil Prices Near $100
Global markets are sending mixed signals. US stock market ended lower overnight amid a sell-off in software stocks, while Asian markets traded higher, led by gains in Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Wednesday, following mixed cues from global markets, and a surge in crude oil prices that continues to weigh on investor risk-appetite. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.
The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,659 level, a discount of nearly 90 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
The latest escalation in the US-Iran war in the Middle East has sent Brent crude oil prices near $100 a barrel, which is likely to remain a key overhang on domestic market sentiment even if broader global cues improve.
Global markets are sending mixed signals. US stock market ended lower overnight amid a sell-off in software stocks, while Asian markets traded higher, led by gains in Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi.
US-Iran War
On the geopolitical front, the hostilities in the Middle East escalated after US forces destroyed five Iranian tankers carrying crude oil in response to the attempts to hit a US Navy warship.
Earlier, Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen had attacked Saudi energy facilities, lifting the crude oil prices. Brent futures rallied 1.37% to $99.26 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1.42% to $94.35.
IPOs Today
The primary market will remain abuzz with a total of six companies launching their initial public offerings (IPO) today, September 9. These are Asset Reconstruction Company (India), Rentomojo, Karamtara Engineering, LCC Projects, Steamhouse India and Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, aiming to raise combined over Rs 4,500 crore via IPOs.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Yen Stands Tall As Dollar Wobbles
The Japanese yen steadied near its strongest level since February on Wednesday, keeping the dollar on the defensive as traders grappled with oil prices pushing towards $100 per barrel in the face of a widening war in the Middle East. Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen launched strikes on several Saudi cities, further embroiling a US ally in the over six-month-long conflict, while US forces hit multiple Iranian oil tankers and Iran targeted a US base in Jordan.
Stock Market Today LIVE: NMDC Announces Iron Ore Price Hike
NMDC announced a hike in prices of select iron ore grades. The price of Lump Ore has been increased by Rs 150 per tonne to Rs 5,400 per tonne. The company has kept the prices of iron ore fines unchanged at Rs 4,500 per tonne. The revised prices are effective from today, 9 September 2026.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Crude Oil Prices Jump; Brent Near $100 A Barrel
Crude oil prices rose for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, after renewed attacks across the Middle East heightened worries about supply disruptions. Brent futures rallied 1.47% to $99.36 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1.44% to $94.37.
Stock Market Today LIVE: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept 9
Indian stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended losses on Tuesday and ended lower, dragged by weakness in banking and Oil & Gas shares, amid the expiry of Nifty weekly contracts.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Wall Street Ends Lower; Dow Slips 1%
US stock market ended lower on Tuesday amid rising hostilities in the Middle East and as investors awaited inflation data for further cues on interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1.18% to 52,786.07, while the S&P 500 fell 0.58% to end at 7,673.52. The Nasdaq closed 0.32% lower at 26,421.41.
Stock Market Today: Asian Markets Gain; Chip Stocks Lead Nikkei, Kospi Rally
Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday, with a rally in chip stocks, despite cautiousness over the elevated crude oil prices on escalating Middle East war. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index of shares rose 0.4%, led by the information technology sector.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.71%, while the Topix gained 0.49%. South Korea's Kospi rallied 1.31%, while the Kosdaq jumped 2.10%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index fell 0.39%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Gap-Down Start For Indices
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,659 level, a discount of nearly 90 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Likely To Open Lower
The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Wednesday, following mixed cues from global markets, and a surge in crude oil prices that continues to weigh on investor risk-appetite.
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