Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Gap-Down Start For Nifty 50, Sensex; Oil Prices Near $100

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Wednesday, following mixed cues from global markets, and a surge in crude oil prices that continues to weigh on investor risk-appetite. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,659 level, a discount of nearly 90 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

The latest escalation in the US-Iran war in the Middle East has sent Brent crude oil prices near $100 a barrel, which is likely to remain a key overhang on domestic market sentiment even if broader global cues improve.

Global markets are sending mixed signals. US stock market ended lower overnight amid a sell-off in software stocks, while Asian markets traded higher, led by gains in Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi.

US-Iran War

On the geopolitical front, the hostilities in the Middle East escalated after US forces destroyed five Iranian tankers carrying crude oil in response to the attempts to hit a US Navy warship.

Earlier, Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen had attacked Saudi energy facilities, lifting the crude oil prices. Brent futures rallied 1.37% to $99.26 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1.42% to $94.35.

IPOs Today

The primary market will remain abuzz with a total of six companies launching their initial public offerings (IPO) today, September 9. These are Asset Reconstruction Company (India), Rentomojo, Karamtara Engineering, LCC Projects, Steamhouse India and Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, aiming to raise combined over Rs 4,500 crore via IPOs.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.