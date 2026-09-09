Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept 9

Good Morning!

The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,662.50 level, a discount of nearly 87.60 points from the Nifty futures' previous close indicating negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 0.61% and 0.73% respectively. US index futures are trading lower while European index futures are trading higher during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures trade 0.58% lower.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.14% higher.

US Market Recap

Two out of three US stock market indices started the trading session in the red following a continuation of tensions between the US and Iran with regards to the Strait of Hormuz, along with the impact from the trade frictions between the US and Canada.

A fresh surge in oil prices dragged stocks lower, reviving worries about higher interest rates just days before key inflation data.The S&P 500 fell for a second straight session, while the Dow Jones dropped 1.2%. Short-term Treasury yields moved up as traders now see over a 50% chance of a Fed rate hike this month.

Asian Market Recap

Asian chip stocks continued to rise as investors stayed bullish on AI.The rally was boosted by Brent crude nearing $100 a barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. South Korea's Kospi gained 1%, led by its chip giants SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) rose 1.3% in New York.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.4%, with the tech sector leading the gains. Hang Seng futures rose 0.2% while Japan's Topix rose 0.2%, as per Bloomberg.

Commodity Check

Gold slipped as traders weighed rising Middle East tensions against a weaker US dollar versus the yen. Bullion fell as much as 1.1% as the flare-up in the Middle East lifted oil prices, reviving worries about higher interest rates which is a headwind for gold. Traders are now pricing in over a 50% chance of a Fed rate hike this month. Spot gold fell 1% to $4,357.88 an ounce at 4:45 p.m. in New York. Silver fell 0.7% to $65.704 an ounce. Platinum and palladium fell, reported Bloomberg.

Brent crude neared $100 a barrel after the US struck Iranian tankers near Kharg Island, a key oil export hub, raising fears of major disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The global benchmark is now less than $1 away from $100, after renewed fighting across the Middle East, with West Texas Intermediate trading near $95. Brent is up over 60% this year and is close to hitting $100 for the first time since late July.

Stock Market Recap

Indian stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 extended losses on Tuesday and ended lower, dragged by weakness in banking and Oil & Gas shares, amid the expiry of Nifty weekly contracts.

That said, the Nifty50 ended at 23,635.10, down 144.05 points, or 0.61%. The BSE Sensex settled at 75,577, down 555.23 points, or 0.73%.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: HUL, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Copper, BEML And Polycab India — Ask Profit

Stocks In News

Bajaj Finance – Allotted 2,05,000 secured NCDs worth Rs. 2,050.0271 crore at 8.07% coupon.

Sri Lotus Developers – Promoter Anand Kamalnayan Pandit may sell up to 2% equity shares over seven trading days.

Enviro Infra Engineers – Suyog Urja won Rs. 190 crore EPC turnkey works for an 180 MW NTPC wind project, to be executed by March 31, 2027.

Tata Communications – Kaleyra Africa, a non-operating indirect subsidiary, was dissolved on September 4, 2026.

Raymond – Board approved 33,28,686 warrants to Minerva Ventures Fund at Rs. 645 each, raising up to Rs. 214.71 crore.

Bandhan Bank – Clarified that the September 7 Mastercard credit card launch is part of ordinary-course business, with no material impact.

Sanofi India – Supreme Court dismissed Sanofi India's quashing petition; CBI criminal complaint on BARC supplies remains pending trial.

TCC Concept – Board approved amendments to the proposed merger scheme with wholly owned subsidiary ALTRR Software Services to reflect the 1:5 stock split.

PVR INOX – Opened three screens at Bellandur, Bengaluru, including one 4DX auditorium, taking the property to seven screens.

Avenue Supermarts – Allotted commercial paper worth Rs. 300 crore.

GE Shipping – Contracted to buy two second-hand Kamsarmax dry bulk carriers, with deliveries expected in Q3 FY27. Bought back 92,111 shares on September 8 at an average price of Rs. 1,379.97 per share; cumulative buyback reached 4,90,628 shares.

Laxmi Organic Industries – MD & CEO Rajan Venkatesh resigned effective November 13, 2026, as part of a planned leadership transition. Executive Director Harshvardhan Goenka appointed as MD & CEO for five years from November 14, 2026.

Bank of Baroda – To sell up to 76.9 lakh NSE shares, representing 35% of its holding, through the NSE IPO Offer for Sale. Transaction expected to be completed by end-September 2026.

NLC India – Wholly owned subsidiary NLC India Renewables won a 200 MW wind power project under SJVN's 600 MW ISTS-connected wind power tender and received the Letter of Award from SJVN.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries – Received investment-grade international credit ratings of Baa1/Stable from Moody's and BBB+/Stable from S&P Global. Rating agencies said the ratings factor in Sun Pharma's proposed acquisition of Organon & Co. and are above India's sovereign rating.

Bluspring Enterprises – India Ratings assigned an initial credit rating of IND A/Stable and IND A1 to Rs. 50 crore bank loan facilities of material subsidiary Vedang Cellular Services.

Park Medi World – Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Park Medicity Prayagraj to develop and operate a 550-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, under the PPP model awarded by Prayagraj Municipal Corporation.

Garware Technical Fibres – Approved Dr. Rajpathak's five-year reappointment as independent director and V.R. Garware's five-year reappointment as Chairman and Managing Director.

KP Energy – Received LOI from Emmvee Energy for a 42 MW wind-solar hybrid power project under the group captive model in Karnataka, comprising 21 MW wind and 21 MWp solar capacity. Marks the company's first order in Karnataka.

India Glycols – Approved allotment of 6.70 crore shares on a 1:1 basis, CFO and Company Secretary appointments, and listing application.

Emmvee Energy – Allotted 2,23,42,255 shares in a 1:3 ratio; appointed CFO, Company Secretary and auditors.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions – Income Tax Department granted stay on the revised FY23 tax demand of Rs. 236.74 crore till disposal of the company's appeal before CIT(A), subject to payment of 20% of the demand, including Rs. 30 crore in five instalments, along with other specified conditions.

Piramal Finance – Committee approved issuance of up to Rs. 2,000 crore secured, rated, listed NCDs on a private placement basis at a coupon of 8.57% p.a., with maturity on November 5, 2029.

Berger Paints India – Commenced commercial production at its new solvent-based paint manufacturing facility in Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, from September 9, 2026. The plant has a capacity of 36,000 KL/MT per annum and involved an investment of over Rs. 188 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels – Material subsidiary Berggruen Hotels received a GST DRC-01A intimation from Karnataka GST authorities proposing a tax demand of Rs. 5.63 crore. Company plans to file its response and objections.

Pitti Engineering – NCLT approved merger of Pitti Industries Pvt Ltd and Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd into Pitti Engineering, effective April 1, 2026.

RBL Bank – CareEdge assigned RBL Bank BBB+/Stable rating for its USD 1 billion EMTN programme and issuer.

Eureka Forbes – CRISIL upgraded Eureka Forbes' corporate credit rating to AA/Stable from AA-/Positive on September 8, 2026.

Sheela Foam – India Ratings reaffirmed the company's debt instruments rating at IND AA/Stable, unchanged from the previous rating assigned in September 2025.

MosChip Technologies – Clarified that the Supreme Court's September 1, 2026 order modified the status quo order in the Vayavya Labs acquisition case. Company reiterated it is not a party to the underlying dispute and expects no financial, operational or business impact.

Bajaj Finance – Buys 5% stake in TrueFan AI; no terms disclosed.

InterGlobe Aviation – Starts international operations from Northeast India, according to a statement.

Biocon – Holder Active Pine offers up to 1.66 crore shares.

Jio-bp – Enters pact with DRIVN to explore charging solutions for commercial EVs, including buses and trucks.

NSE – IPO likely to open on September 18 and list on September 25, sources say.

Board Meetings

Natco Pharma – To consider fund raising.

Shares To Exit Anchor Lock-In

Ardee Industries – 1.20 crore shares, representing 4% of outstanding shares, to exit one-month anchor lock-in.

IPO Opening

Karamtara Engineering IPO

Karamtara Engineering Limited manufactures products for renewable energy and transmission lines. Its product portfolio includes solar structures, fixed-tilt and tracker systems, fasteners for solar energy and transmission sectors, and overhead transmission line hardware fittings.

Financials (Rs. crore)

Particulars Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Mar 2024 Assets 4,142.24 2,762.59 1,844.56 Total Income 4,316.36 3,165.36 2,427.12 Profit After Tax 228.75 139.33 102.65 Ebitda 498.11 346.83 262.93 Net Worth 1,219.40 982.67 552.92 Reserves and Surplus 926.55 690.53 547.46 Total Borrowing 1,030.13 556.28 508.51

LCC Projects IPO

LCC Projects Limited provides engineering, procurement and construction services in the irrigation and water supply projects segment. Its projects include dams, barrages, weirs, hydraulic structures, canals, pipe distribution networks, lift irrigation works and water supply schemes.

Financials (Rs. crore)

Particulars Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Mar 2024 Assets 2,447.54 1,727.46 1,129.99 Total Income 3,639.45 2,941.01 2,449.79 Profit After Tax 286.44 223.63 122.00 Ebitda 519.90 401.04 241.37 Net Worth 888.41 604.99 382.83 Reserves and Surplus 752.41 468.99 348.83 Total Borrowing 860.65 649.55 422.30

SteamHouse India IPO

SteamHouse India is an industrial gas company specialising in the generation and centralised distribution of steam and nitrogen through its pipeline network. Its pipeline network spans more than 45 km across industrial hubs including Sachin, Vapi, Ankleshwar, Sarigram, Panoli and Nadesari.

Financials (Rs. crore)

Particulars Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Mar 2024 Assets 679.45 543.67 422.31 Total Income 494.97 398.53 293.16 Profit After Tax 38.64 31.16 27.19 Ebitda 83.49 69.32 68.41 Net Worth 163.76 131.00 102.71 Reserves and Surplus 127.57 87.25 58.35 Total Borrowing 281.62 222.95 202.71

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions Limited is part of the Manipal Group and provides payment, identification, secure solutions, and smart tagging and IoT solutions to banks, fintechs, non-banking finance companies and governments across domestic and international markets.

Financials (Rs. crore)

Particulars Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Mar 2024 Assets 1,160.90 1,409.67 1,102.71 Total Income 1,356.59 1,277.11 1,267.97 Profit After Tax 253.46 282.21 249.17 Ebitda 455.83 408.77 355.57 Net Worth 1,107.34 619.70 405.05 Reserves and Surplus 747.43 262.89 48.25 Total Borrowing 0.42 472.87 449.47

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) IPO

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited is an asset reconstruction company engaged in acquiring stressed assets from banks and financial institutions and implementing resolution strategies to maximise recoveries and optimise the value of such assets.

Financials (Rs. crore)

Particulars Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Mar 2024 Assets 4,460.85 3,263.82 2,795.34 Total Income 785.08 623.40 574.11 Profit After Tax 407.84 355.32 305.34 Ebitda 588.93 491.88 416.36 Net Worth 3,079.39 2,767.80 2,462.51 Reserves and Surplus 2,751.18 2,439.19 2,135.20 Total Borrowing 1,205.50 305.93 149.95

Rentomojo IPO

Rentomojo Limited is a technology-driven, full-stack direct-to-consumer online rental and subscription platform for furniture and appliances in India. It offers flexible, long-term subscription plans that allow consumers to rent, return, upgrade and relocate products.

Financials (Rs. crore)

Particulars Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Mar 2024 Assets 641.12 449.87 366.20 Total Income 394.09 271.96 195.80 Profit After Tax 104.30 43.11 22.41 Ebitda 163.46 118.44 78.15 Net Worth 295.81 183.61 139.61 Reserves and Surplus 291.71 182.94 138.94 Total Borrowing 187.59 154.58 147.22

Bulk/Block Deals

BLS E-Services – QE Securities LLP sold 287 shares at Rs. 468.09 per share.

– QE Securities LLP sold 287 shares at Rs. 468.09 per share. Lumino Industries – Yuga Stocks and Commodities Private Limited bought 50.00 lakh shares at Rs. 114.71 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP sold 4.24 lakh shares at Rs. 112.52 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 39,220 shares at Rs. 113.37 per share. Pure Broking Private Limited bought 81,486 shares at Rs. 113.81 per share.

– Yuga Stocks and Commodities Private Limited bought 50.00 lakh shares at Rs. 114.71 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP sold 4.24 lakh shares at Rs. 112.52 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 39,220 shares at Rs. 113.37 per share. Pure Broking Private Limited bought 81,486 shares at Rs. 113.81 per share. Moms Belief – Pragya Mercantile Pvt Ltd bought 4.10 lakh shares at Rs. 239.00 per share. Sachchiyay Stock Broking Private Limited bought 2.75 lakh shares at Rs. 239.00 per share. Capacious Wealth Management LLP bought 2.25 lakh shares at Rs. 239.00 per share. Santosh Bhansali HUF bought 1.90 lakh shares at Rs. 239.00 per share. Longthrive Capital VCC - Trendview Capital Fund sold 1.43 lakh shares at Rs. 239.00 per share.

– Pragya Mercantile Pvt Ltd bought 4.10 lakh shares at Rs. 239.00 per share. Sachchiyay Stock Broking Private Limited bought 2.75 lakh shares at Rs. 239.00 per share. Capacious Wealth Management LLP bought 2.25 lakh shares at Rs. 239.00 per share. Santosh Bhansali HUF bought 1.90 lakh shares at Rs. 239.00 per share. Longthrive Capital VCC - Trendview Capital Fund sold 1.43 lakh shares at Rs. 239.00 per share. MV Electro – HRTI Private Limited bought 2,041 shares at Rs. 856.08 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP bought 31,403 shares at Rs. 856.49 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 10,118 shares at Rs. 852.30 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 1,796 shares at Rs. 855.62 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP sold 31,403 shares at Rs. 856.34 per share. HRTI Private Limited bought 5,656 shares at Rs. 854.91 per share.

– HRTI Private Limited bought 2,041 shares at Rs. 856.08 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP bought 31,403 shares at Rs. 856.49 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 10,118 shares at Rs. 852.30 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 1,796 shares at Rs. 855.62 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP sold 31,403 shares at Rs. 856.34 per share. HRTI Private Limited bought 5,656 shares at Rs. 854.91 per share. PC Jeweller – HRTI Private Limited sold 3.64 crore shares at Rs. 13.63 per share.

– HRTI Private Limited sold 3.64 crore shares at Rs. 13.63 per share. Sunshine Capital – Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 37,593 shares at Rs. 487.27 per share. Vertex Bullion Private Limited sold 80,000 shares at Rs. 482.28 per share.

– Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 37,593 shares at Rs. 487.27 per share. Vertex Bullion Private Limited sold 80,000 shares at Rs. 482.28 per share. Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings – KJ Trust bought 7.40 lakh shares at Rs. 119.86 per share.

– KJ Trust bought 7.40 lakh shares at Rs. 119.86 per share. Wheels India – QE Securities LLP sold 4,911 shares at Rs. 1,980.91 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 1,678 shares at Rs. 1,996.48 per share.

– QE Securities LLP sold 4,911 shares at Rs. 1,980.91 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 1,678 shares at Rs. 1,996.48 per share. Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals – Irage Broking Services LLP bought 2.78 lakh shares at Rs. 201.76 per share.

– Irage Broking Services LLP bought 2.78 lakh shares at Rs. 201.76 per share. Shadowfax Technologies – Oxbow Master Fund Limited bought 47.85 lakh shares at Rs. 250.00 per share. Newquest Asia Fund IV (Singapore) Pte. Limited sold 80.00 lakh shares at Rs. 250.03 per share.

Insider Trading

Indokem – Emerald Capital Services Pvt. Ltd., Promoter Group, sold 345 shares. Khatau Holdings And Trading Company Private Limited, Promoter Group, sold 150 shares.

MTAR Technologies – K Shalini, Promoter, sold 18,000 shares.

Yash Highvoltage – Keyur Girishchandra Shah, Promoter, sold 52,000 shares. Twinkle Keyur Shah, Promoter Group, sold 2,48,000 shares.

Berger Paints India – Kanwardip Singh Dhingra, Promoter, bought 19,788 shares. Rishma Kaur, Promoter, bought 24,735 shares. Sunaina Kohli, Promoter, bought 14,840 shares. Anshana Sawhney, Promoter, bought 14,841 shares. Jessima Kumar, Promoter, bought 24,734 shares.

Nirlon – Shital Trading & Interiors Pvt. Ltd., Promoter Group, sold 3,000 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price Band Changes

Price band changed from 10% to 5%

Bodal Chemicals

Shanthi Gears

Price band changed from 20% to 10%

ESDS Software Solution

Sakar Healthcare

Short-Term ASM Framework — Stage I

Securities shortlisted:

Centum Electronics

Kiri Industries

Milky Mist Dairy Food

PC Jeweller

Shanthi Gears

SML Mahindra

Securities excluded:

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)

Omaxe

ALSO READ: Intel Shares Zoom Over 8% On Reports Of PC CPU Price Hike Next Month

F&O Cues

Nifty September futures down 0.52% to 23,744 at a premium of 109 points.

Nifty options — September 15 expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and maximum Put open interest at 23,000.

Securities Under Ban Period

INOX Wind

Kaynes Technology

LICHSGFIN

SAIL

Manappuram Finance

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.