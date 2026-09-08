Intel Shares Zoom Over 8% On Reports Of PC CPU Price Hike Next Month

Intel shares rose more than 8% on Tuesday after reports that the chipmaker plans to raise prices for its PC processors by about 10% from early October, a move that could bolster revenue and improve margins as the company seeks to strengthen profitability.

Intel shares climbed 8.42% to $103.87, up $8.07 from the previous session's close of around $95.80.

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The stock's sharp move came even as the broader US market remained subdued, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq trading lower, pointing to company-specific factors behind the rally.

Supply-chain sources cited by DigiTimes reported that Intel could increase PC CPU prices by approximately 10% in early October.

The move would mark the latest in a series of price increases initiated in late 2025, as the company seeks to improve profitability and strengthen gross margins.

The pricing strategy is also seen as part of CEO Lip-Bu Tan's efforts to move Intel away from a volume-driven approach towards better margins and sustainable profitability.

Higher prices, however, could also test demand in the PC market if customers face higher costs.

Adding to the positive sentiment, Northland upgraded Intel to Outperform from Market Perform and set a $120 price target, citing progress in the company's turnaround, server CPU shortages and the Terafab partnership.

Intel has also highlighted progress in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

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Intel Foundry and ASML recently said more than one million wafers have been processed using High NA EUV lithography technology, underscoring the company's push to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities.

With the potential CPU price hike, analyst upgrade and foundry-related developments providing multiple catalysts, Intel shares outperformed the broader market despite a cautious trading environment.

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