EV Retail Sales Rise 53% In August To 2.98 Lakh Units: FADA

Electric vehicle retail sales in August grew 52.9 per cent year-on-year to 2,98,448 units, taking the overall EV penetration to 12.3 per cent from 9.5 per cent a year ago, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Tuesday.

The growth in EV sales last month was led by the two-wheeler segment at 1,83,204 units as against 1,09,673 units a year ago, up 67.05 per cent, FADA said in a statement.

Electric passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales were higher at 30,696 units last month as against 20,210 units in August 2025.

The three-wheeler segment saw total retail sales of 79,846 units in August 2026 as against 63,736 units a year ago, up 25.28 per cent.

Electric commercial vehicle (CV) retail sales almost tripled at 4,702 units last month from 1,631 units in August 2025, as per FADA data.

"August 2026 was the biggest-ever August for electric mobility in India -- EV retails across categories reached 2,98,448 units, up 52.9 per cent year-on-year, taking overall EV penetration to 12.3 per cent, from 9.5 per cent a year ago. Remarkably, every one of the four EV categories set a fresh August record -- there was not one that did not," FADA President Sai Giridhar said.

He highlighted that August was the single best month for CVs, which touched an all-time monthly high of 4,702 units.

"Electric two-wheelers, up 67 per cent year-on-year, held above 10 per cent penetration even in a seasonally soft, non-festive month and now account for over 60 per cent of all EV retails; three-wheelers remain structurally electric at 65.3 per cent, and passenger EVs grew 52 per cent to a 7.6 per cent share," Giridhar said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.