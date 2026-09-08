Accenture Shares Jump Pre-Market On Google Cloud Pact To Deploy 1,000 On-Site AI Engineers

Shares of Accenture jumped 0.61% on Monday to trade at $187.86 in pre-market trade, as per MarketWatch. The stock movement took place after the company announced its partnership with Google Cloud to form the 'Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group'.

This arrangment will involve Google Cloud training close to 1,000 of Accenture's forward deployed engineers, (FDEs) to work with clients to facilitte the on-site development and creation of AI applications via the Gemini Enterprise platform.

This aformentioned group will also involve other experts who will help in scaling solutions for FDEs and a select group of Google Cloud FDEs for the purpose of bounded interactions with premium clientele.

This partnership is meant to meet the need that enterprises have for bridging the gap between access and implementation when it comes to using AI technology to optimise their workflow and customising it to meet their specific requirements.

"Companies today are looking for growth, investment capacity and real impact on their bottom line, We promised AI can do that. And they're like, ‘We get it, except it's not happening, help us make it happen,'" Accenture's Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet said, as cited by Wall Street Journal.

Google Cloud's Chief Executive Thomas Kurian further said that the Group will aid companies in figuring out how they can optimise and revamp their business processes using AI, as well as how to reorganise their worforce to accomodate for it.

(This is a developing story.)

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