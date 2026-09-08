Starlink, Jio-Eutelsat, OneWeb Near India Launch; Govt Approves 5-Year Spectrum Allocation

India is moving closer to opening the door for commercial satellite broadband services, with Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio-Eutelsat expected to gain greater clarity on spectrum allocation, sources said on Tuesday.

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) cleared the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) recommendations on satellite spectrum allocation at its meeting on September 2, the persons privy to the development said.

The move could pave the way for the government to assign spectrum to satellite communication companies seeking to launch broadband services in India.

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TRAI had submitted its recommendations on the terms and conditions for assigning spectrum for certain satellite-based commercial communication services last year.

The regulator subsequently responded to a Department of Telecommunications back-reference in December 2025.

Under the framework cleared by the government panel, satellite service providers are expected to receive spectrum for five years.

Companies would also be required to pay a Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) equivalent to 5% of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), the sources said.

The government is also expected to provide a lower spectrum usage charge for companies extending satellite connectivity to rural and remote areas, in an effort to encourage services in regions where terrestrial broadband infrastructure remains limited.

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The decision comes as global and Indian satellite operators step up preparations for the country's emerging satcom market.

Eutelsat OneWeb, backed by Bharti, has been seeking security clearance to begin commercial services, while Starlink and Jio are also progressing with their India plans.

The spectrum framework is expected to be a key regulatory step before commercial satellite broadband services can be rolled out at scale in India.

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