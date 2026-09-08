PM Modi's AI Message To India's Youth: 'It's Not Limited To The IT Sector'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged India's youth to prepare for an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven future, saying demand for AI skills would extend well beyond the information technology sector.

Addressing the 'NAMO for Viksit Bharat' event in Vadodara, Gujarat, the prime minister said young people could use AI to develop solutions across agriculture, healthcare and manufacturing, as well as build robotics start-ups.

"We want our young generation to be prepared for the age of AI. It is not the case that people with AI skills are needed only in the IT sector. Someone who understands a particular skill can use AI to develop a new solution. They can develop technology in the healthcare sector, enhance productivity in manufacturing, or even start their own robotics startup. Therefore, it is essential that we have young people who understand and can use AI for the industries of India and the world. The government is going to launch a major campaign in this direction."

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Modi said the government planned to launch a large-scale initiative to help young Indians acquire AI skills. He said that proficiency in the technology could allow people to develop industry-specific solutions and pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.

"It is equally necessary for India's youth to become proficient in AI. We want our generation of youth to be ready for AI. It is not the case that the need for people skilled in AI is limited only to the IT sector. If someone masters this skill: They can create new AI solutions for agriculture, Develop technology in the healthcare sector, Enhance productivity in manufacturing, and Launch their own startup in robotics. Therefore, it is essential that we have youth who understand AI and utilize AI for industries both within the country and across the globe..."

The prime minister also linked the push for AI readiness to India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He said the present phase in the country's development journey offered an opportunity that would not return and called on young people to contribute to the Viksit Bharat mission.

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